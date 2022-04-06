Skip to main content

How to Watch the Carolina Panthers Online All Season Long

After a hot start, the Panthers faltered and finished the 2021 season 5-12. Can the franchise turn things around and compete in a wide-open NFC South?

The Panthers started the 2021 season on a positive note. Starting 3-0 made the season seem promising, especially considering that they had the best defense in football at that point of the season. However, they followed those three wins up with four consecutive losses. They would win a few more games but ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.

Christian McCaffrey comes into the 2022 season healthy, which is essential for a Panthers team that needs him to stay healthy for 17 games. Is Sam Darnold the quarterback of the future? Unlikely. Much of the discussion around Carolina's draft pick is centered around the quarterback position.

Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL Draft Picks

1st round: 6th overall

4th round: 137th overall

5th round: 144th overall

5th round: 149th overall

6th round: 199th overall

7th round: 242nd overall

D.J. Moore was a bright spot on Carolina's offense last season, and pairing him with a quarterback would help expand that already potentially excellent offense. One of the critical spots for improvement for the 2022 season. Offensive linemen Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett were brought in to address the offensive line issues. The goal of the Panthers should be to keep Christian McCaffrey healthy. McCaffrey is one of the most versatile players in the league and can be the difference between winning and losing season.

From the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers lost Hasson Reddick, who had a team-leading 11 sacks last season. They had some offseason signings which intend to increase the defensive production this year. Safety Xavier Woods was brought in to help in the secondary. He has had coverage issues in the past but is a physical player who isn't afraid to lay his body on the line to make a play. 

How to Watch the Carolina Panthers Online All Season Long

By Steve Benko

