How to Watch Panthers at Colts

The Carolina Panthers moved on from their Teddy Bridgewater experiment after just one year and traded for former Jet Sam Darnold. Darnold is hoping that a change in scenery will help him find the form that he had when he was a top prospect out of USC. Having star running back Christian McCaffrey back and healthy should help him immensely. Darnold didn't have anyone close to McCaffrey's ability to help open up the offense in New York. If he can stay healthy, he missed much of last year, McCaffrey and Darnold could make a great one-two combo.

The Colts are also hoping a change in scenery will help their new quarterback. Carson Wentz comes over from Philadelphia after struggling much of the 2020-21 season. Wentz has shown flashes of being a great quarterback but has been wildly inconsistent. Wentz is currently out after having surgery on a broken bone in his foot, but is trending on being ready for the first game of the year. If he can stay healthy the Colts should be near the top of the AFC at the end of the year.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: ABC (WJBF- Augusta)

The Panthers might have Darnold play to start the game but don't expect him out there very long if he does. We already know Wentz won't play for the Colts, so it will be interesting to see how the backups do and if it might start to show that Indianapolis needs to make a trade for a better backup. This game probably won't tell us much about how good these teams will be but should be a fun one anyway.

