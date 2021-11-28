Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) defends during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Carolina Panthers (5-6) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Carolina and Miami Stats

This year, the Panthers average four fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins surrender (24.5).

The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per outing.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Dolphins' takeaways (16).

The Dolphins rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers allow (20).

The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per matchup (288.7).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Panthers Impact Players

Chuba Hubbard has 120 carries for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has 62 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 751 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 12 TFL and 50 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn's 71 tackles and five TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 56 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status John Miller OG Ankle Out DaQuan Jones DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Myles Hartsfield DB Wrist Did Not Participate In Practice Dennis Daley OG Glute Full Participation In Practice

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has 1,471 passing yards (133.7 per game) with a 68% completion percentage (138-for-203), throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has taken 123 attempts for a team-leading 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 41 passes for 209 yards (19 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns through the air.

Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 68 catches for 622 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 56.5 receiving yards per game.

Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading five sacks, while adding six TFL and 25 tackles.

This season Jerome Baker has racked up 60 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles and 12 passes defended 11 this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trill Williams CB Hamstring Out Brandon Jones S Ankle Questionable Adam Shaheen TE Knee Out Elijah Campbell DB Toe Out Preston Williams WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Eric Rowe S Hip Full Participation In Practice Christian Wilkins DT Quad Limited Participation In Practice Elandon Roberts LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Patriots L 24-6 Home 11/14/2021 Cardinals W 34-10 Away 11/21/2021 Washington L 27-21 Home 11/28/2021 Dolphins - Away 12/12/2021 Falcons - Home 12/19/2021 Bills - Away 12/26/2021 Buccaneers - Home

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Houston W 17-9 Home 11/11/2021 Baltimore W 22-10 Home 11/21/2021 New York W 24-17 Away 11/28/2021 Carolina - Home 12/5/2021 New York - Home 12/19/2021 New York - Home 12/27/2021 New Orleans - Away

