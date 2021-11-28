How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Carolina Panthers (5-6) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Carolina and Miami Stats
- This year, the Panthers average four fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins surrender (24.5).
- The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per outing.
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Dolphins' takeaways (16).
- The Dolphins rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers allow (20).
- The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per matchup (288.7).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).
Panthers Impact Players
- Chuba Hubbard has 120 carries for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- D.J. Moore has 62 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 751 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Haason Reddick has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 12 TFL and 50 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn's 71 tackles and five TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 56 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
John Miller
OG
Ankle
Out
DaQuan Jones
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Myles Hartsfield
DB
Wrist
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dennis Daley
OG
Glute
Full Participation In Practice
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa has 1,471 passing yards (133.7 per game) with a 68% completion percentage (138-for-203), throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin has taken 123 attempts for a team-leading 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 41 passes for 209 yards (19 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns through the air.
- Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 68 catches for 622 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 56.5 receiving yards per game.
- Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading five sacks, while adding six TFL and 25 tackles.
- This season Jerome Baker has racked up 60 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles and 12 passes defended 11 this season.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trill Williams
CB
Hamstring
Out
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Questionable
Adam Shaheen
TE
Knee
Out
Elijah Campbell
DB
Toe
Out
Preston Williams
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Eric Rowe
S
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Christian Wilkins
DT
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Elandon Roberts
LB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Jevon Holland
S
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Patriots
L 24-6
Home
11/14/2021
Cardinals
W 34-10
Away
11/21/2021
Washington
L 27-21
Home
11/28/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
12/12/2021
Falcons
-
Home
12/19/2021
Bills
-
Away
12/26/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Houston
W 17-9
Home
11/11/2021
Baltimore
W 22-10
Home
11/21/2021
New York
W 24-17
Away
11/28/2021
Carolina
-
Home
12/5/2021
New York
-
Home
12/19/2021
New York
-
Home
12/27/2021
New Orleans
-
Away
