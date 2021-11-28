Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) defends during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Carolina Panthers (5-6) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers

    Carolina and Miami Stats

    • This year, the Panthers average four fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins surrender (24.5).
    • The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per outing.
    • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Dolphins' takeaways (16).
    • The Dolphins rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers allow (20).
    • The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per matchup (288.7).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Chuba Hubbard has 120 carries for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • D.J. Moore has 62 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 751 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Haason Reddick has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 12 TFL and 50 tackles.
    • Jeremy Chinn's 71 tackles and five TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 56 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    John Miller

    OG

    Ankle

    Out

    DaQuan Jones

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Myles Hartsfield

    DB

    Wrist

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dennis Daley

    OG

    Glute

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Tua Tagovailoa has 1,471 passing yards (133.7 per game) with a 68% completion percentage (138-for-203), throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.
    • Myles Gaskin has taken 123 attempts for a team-leading 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 41 passes for 209 yards (19 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns through the air.
    • Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 68 catches for 622 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 56.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading five sacks, while adding six TFL and 25 tackles.
    • This season Jerome Baker has racked up 60 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles and 12 passes defended 11 this season.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Trill Williams

    CB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Adam Shaheen

    TE

    Knee

    Out

    Elijah Campbell

    DB

    Toe

    Out

    Preston Williams

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eric Rowe

    S

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Christian Wilkins

    DT

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elandon Roberts

    LB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jevon Holland

    S

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Patriots

    L 24-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Cardinals

    W 34-10

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Washington

    L 27-21

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Houston

    W 17-9

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Baltimore

    W 22-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    New York

    W 24-17

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

