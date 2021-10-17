    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the road to match up against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Vikings

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Carolina

    Vikings vs Panthers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Vikings

    -2.5

    45.5

    Minnesota and Carolina Stats

    • The Vikings score 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers allow (17.4).
    • The Vikings collect 382.8 yards per game, 127.0 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers give up per outing.
    • The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).
    • The Panthers rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Vikings give up.
    • The Panthers collect just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings give up (368.8).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has 1,396 passing yards (279.2 per game) and a 69.6% completion percentage (133-for-191), tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
    • Alexander Mattison has 65 attempts for a team-high 258 rushing yards (51.6 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 120 receiving yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Justin Jefferson has hauled in 33 catches for 462 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and averages 92.4 receiving yards per game.
    • Danielle Hunter has collected a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Vikings Injuries: Dalvin Cook: Out (Groin), Holton Hill: Doubtful (Foot), Kris Boyd: Out (Hamstring), Dru Samia: Out (Wrist), K.J. Osborn: Out (Hamstring)

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Sam Darnold has 1,366 passing yards (273.2 per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage (120-for-183), throwing for six touchdowns with six interceptions. He also has 62 rushing yards on 22 carries and five touchdowns.
    • Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-high 220 yards on 56 attempts (44.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 78 receiving yards on 12 catches .
    • D.J. Moore has been targeted 50 times and has 35 catches, leading his team with 440 yards (88.0 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • Haason Reddick has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Shaq Thompson's 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Panthers Injuries: Zach Kerr: Questionable (Toe), Eli Apple: Questionable (Hamstring), Curtis Samuel: Questionable (Knee), Donte Jackson: Questionable (Toe)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_14887951
    NHRA

    How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16931526
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

    6 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937919
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 hour ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931733
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy