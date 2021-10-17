Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the road to match up against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Vikings -2.5 45.5

Minnesota and Carolina Stats

The Vikings score 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers allow (17.4).

The Vikings collect 382.8 yards per game, 127.0 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers give up per outing.

The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).

The Panthers rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Vikings give up.

The Panthers collect just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings give up (368.8).

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has 1,396 passing yards (279.2 per game) and a 69.6% completion percentage (133-for-191), tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Alexander Mattison has 65 attempts for a team-high 258 rushing yards (51.6 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 120 receiving yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Justin Jefferson has hauled in 33 catches for 462 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and averages 92.4 receiving yards per game.

Danielle Hunter has collected a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Vikings Injuries: Dalvin Cook: Out (Groin), Holton Hill: Doubtful (Foot), Kris Boyd: Out (Hamstring), Dru Samia: Out (Wrist), K.J. Osborn: Out (Hamstring)

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has 1,366 passing yards (273.2 per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage (120-for-183), throwing for six touchdowns with six interceptions. He also has 62 rushing yards on 22 carries and five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-high 220 yards on 56 attempts (44.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 78 receiving yards on 12 catches .

D.J. Moore has been targeted 50 times and has 35 catches, leading his team with 440 yards (88.0 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Shaq Thompson's 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Panthers Injuries: Zach Kerr: Questionable (Toe), Eli Apple: Questionable (Hamstring), Curtis Samuel: Questionable (Knee), Donte Jackson: Questionable (Toe)

