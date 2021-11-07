How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (4-4) host the New England Patriots (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for New England vs. Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Patriots
-3.5
41.5
New England and Carolina Stats
- The Patriots average 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers allow (19.9).
- The Patriots average 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per outing (295.6).
- This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Panthers' takeaways (8).
- The Panthers put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots surrender.
- The Panthers average 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots give up per outing (352.9).
- The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 13 takeaways.
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has accumulated 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while completing 192 of 282 passes (68.1%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Damien Harris has picked up a team-high 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) plus six touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers has reeled in 45 passes for a team-high 426 yards. He averages 53.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 8.0 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger's 51 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Adrian Phillips has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.
Patriots Injuries: Deatrich Wise Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Ankle), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Joe Thuney: Questionable (Ankle), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), John Simon: Questionable (Elbow), Carl Davis: Questionable (Concussion), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), Dalton Keene: Questionable (Knee), N'Keal Harry: Out (Concussion), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Davis: Questionable (Calf), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Knee), Shilique Calhoun: Questionable (Knee), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Knee), J.J. Taylor: Out (Illness)
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has 1,814 passing yards (226.8 per game) with a 60.8% completion percentage (166-for-273), throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 176 rushing yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns.
- Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-high 391 yards on 108 carries (48.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- D.J. Moore has been targeted 81 times and has 50 catches, leading his team with 645 yards (80.6 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- Haason Reddick has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn has collected 43 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 35 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.
Panthers Injuries: Jeremy Chinn: Questionable (Knee), Zach Kerr: Questionable (Toe), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Shoulder), Russell Okung: Doubtful (Calf)
