The Carolina Panthers (4-4) host the New England Patriots (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium

Betting Information for New England vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -3.5 41.5

New England and Carolina Stats

The Patriots average 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers allow (19.9).

The Patriots average 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per outing (295.6).

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Panthers' takeaways (8).

The Panthers put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots surrender.

The Panthers average 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots give up per outing (352.9).

The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 13 takeaways.

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has accumulated 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while completing 192 of 282 passes (68.1%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Damien Harris has picked up a team-high 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) plus six touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has reeled in 45 passes for a team-high 426 yards. He averages 53.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 8.0 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 51 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Adrian Phillips has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

Patriots Injuries: Deatrich Wise Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Ankle), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Joe Thuney: Questionable (Ankle), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), John Simon: Questionable (Elbow), Carl Davis: Questionable (Concussion), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), Dalton Keene: Questionable (Knee), N'Keal Harry: Out (Concussion), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Davis: Questionable (Calf), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Knee), Shilique Calhoun: Questionable (Knee), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Knee), J.J. Taylor: Out (Illness)

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has 1,814 passing yards (226.8 per game) with a 60.8% completion percentage (166-for-273), throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 176 rushing yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-high 391 yards on 108 carries (48.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has been targeted 81 times and has 50 catches, leading his team with 645 yards (80.6 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has collected 43 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 35 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Panthers Injuries: Jeremy Chinn: Questionable (Knee), Zach Kerr: Questionable (Toe), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Shoulder), Russell Okung: Doubtful (Calf)

