Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (5-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New Orleans and Carolina Stats
- This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers give up (23).
- The Saints rack up 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers give up per outing.
- The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- The Panthers put up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Saints give up.
- The Panthers collect 26 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-for-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (72.2 yards per game).
- Alvin Kamara has taken 197 carries for a team-high 720 rushing yards (48 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 40 passes for 355 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Marquez Callaway has 40 catches (on 73 targets) and leads the team with 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- Cameron Jordan has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 49 tackles.
- Demario Davis' 95 tackles, 13 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Marshon Lattimore leads the team with three interceptions and has added 62 tackles and 19 passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marcus Williams
S
Illness
Questionable
Erik McCoy
OL
Illness
Questionable
Ty Montgomery
WR
Back
Questionable
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR
Illness
Questionable
Bradley Roby
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Tre'Quan Smith
WR
Chest
Out
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Questionable
Carl Granderson
DE
Rest
Questionable
Mark Ingram II
RB
Knee
Questionable
Taysom Hill
QB
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Jordan
DE
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Vannett
TE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Marcus Davenport
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- This year Sam Darnold has put up 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) while going 197-for-338 (58.3%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added 196 rushing yards on 38 carries with five touchdowns.
- Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-leading 509 yards on 146 carries (33.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- D.J. Moore has grabbed 83 passes for a team-high 1,041 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.
- This season Brian Burns leads the team with nine sacks and has added 13 TFL and 48 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn's 103 tackles, five TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 91 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
C.J. Henderson
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jermaine Carter
LB
Groin
Questionable
Juston Burris
S
Groin
Questionable
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Groin
Out
Cam Erving
OT
Calf
Doubtful
Sean Chandler
S
Groin
Doubtful
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Jets
W 30-9
Away
12/19/2021
Buccaneers
W 9-0
Away
12/27/2021
Dolphins
L 20-3
Home
1/2/2022
Panthers
-
Home
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Atlanta
L 29-21
Home
12/19/2021
Buffalo
L 31-14
Away
12/26/2021
Tampa Bay
L 32-6
Home
1/2/2022
New Orleans
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.