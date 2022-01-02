Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (5-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    New Orleans and Carolina Stats

    • This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers give up (23).
    • The Saints rack up 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers give up per outing.
    • The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
    • The Panthers put up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Saints give up.
    • The Panthers collect 26 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).
    • This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-for-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (72.2 yards per game).
    • Alvin Kamara has taken 197 carries for a team-high 720 rushing yards (48 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 40 passes for 355 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Marquez Callaway has 40 catches (on 73 targets) and leads the team with 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • Cameron Jordan has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 49 tackles.
    • Demario Davis' 95 tackles, 13 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Marshon Lattimore leads the team with three interceptions and has added 62 tackles and 19 passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Marcus Williams

    S

    Illness

    Questionable

    Erik McCoy

    OL

    Illness

    Questionable

    Ty Montgomery

    WR

    Back

    Questionable

    Lil'Jordan Humphrey

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Bradley Roby

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Tre'Quan Smith

    WR

    Chest

    Out

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Carl Granderson

    DE

    Rest

    Questionable

    Mark Ingram II

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Taysom Hill

    QB

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cameron Jordan

    DE

    Rest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nick Vannett

    TE

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marcus Davenport

    DE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Impact Players

    • This year Sam Darnold has put up 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) while going 197-for-338 (58.3%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added 196 rushing yards on 38 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-leading 509 yards on 146 carries (33.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • D.J. Moore has grabbed 83 passes for a team-high 1,041 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.
    • This season Brian Burns leads the team with nine sacks and has added 13 TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Jeremy Chinn's 103 tackles, five TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 91 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    C.J. Henderson

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jermaine Carter

    LB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Juston Burris

    S

    Groin

    Questionable

    Stephon Gilmore

    CB

    Groin

    Out

    Cam Erving

    OT

    Calf

    Doubtful

    Sean Chandler

    S

    Groin

    Doubtful

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Jets

    W 30-9

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Buccaneers

    W 9-0

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Dolphins

    L 20-3

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Atlanta

    L 29-21

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Buffalo

    L 31-14

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 32-6

    Home

    1/2/2022

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

