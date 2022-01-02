Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Caesars Superdome

New Orleans and Carolina Stats

This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers give up (23).

The Saints rack up 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers give up per outing.

The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Panthers put up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Saints give up.

The Panthers collect 26 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-for-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (72.2 yards per game).

Alvin Kamara has taken 197 carries for a team-high 720 rushing yards (48 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 40 passes for 355 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Marquez Callaway has 40 catches (on 73 targets) and leads the team with 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Cameron Jordan has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 49 tackles.

Demario Davis' 95 tackles, 13 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Marshon Lattimore leads the team with three interceptions and has added 62 tackles and 19 passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcus Williams S Illness Questionable Erik McCoy OL Illness Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Back Questionable Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR Illness Questionable Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Questionable Tre'Quan Smith WR Chest Out Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Carl Granderson DE Rest Questionable Mark Ingram II RB Knee Questionable Taysom Hill QB Finger Full Participation In Practice Cameron Jordan DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Nick Vannett TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Davenport DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

This year Sam Darnold has put up 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) while going 197-for-338 (58.3%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added 196 rushing yards on 38 carries with five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-leading 509 yards on 146 carries (33.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has grabbed 83 passes for a team-high 1,041 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.

This season Brian Burns leads the team with nine sacks and has added 13 TFL and 48 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn's 103 tackles, five TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 91 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status C.J. Henderson CB Shoulder Questionable Jermaine Carter LB Groin Questionable Juston Burris S Groin Questionable Stephon Gilmore CB Groin Out Cam Erving OT Calf Doubtful Sean Chandler S Groin Doubtful

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Jets W 30-9 Away 12/19/2021 Buccaneers W 9-0 Away 12/27/2021 Dolphins L 20-3 Home 1/2/2022 Panthers - Home

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Atlanta L 29-21 Home 12/19/2021 Buffalo L 31-14 Away 12/26/2021 Tampa Bay L 32-6 Home 1/2/2022 New Orleans - Away

