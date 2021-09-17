Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) grabs onto Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) grabs onto Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) hit the road for a NFC South battle against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Carolina

Saints vs Panthers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saints

-3.5

44.5

New Orleans and Carolina Stats

  • The Saints racked up 30.1 points per game last year, 5.0 more than the Panthers surrendered per matchup (25.1).
  • The Saints collected only 16.3 more yards per game (376.4) than the Panthers gave up per contest (360.1) last season.
  • Last season the Saints had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers had takeaways (22).
  • The Panthers scored 21.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 the Saints gave up.
  • The Panthers racked up 38.6 more yards per game (349.5) than the Saints gave up per contest (310.9) last year.
  • The Panthers had 21 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.

Saints Impact Players

  • Last season Taysom Hill racked up 928 passing yards (58.0 per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions. He tacked on 457 rushing yards (a team high) on 87 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
  • Alvin Kamara rushed for 932 yards on 187 carries (62.1 yards per game) and scored 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 83 passes for a team-high 756 yards and five TDs.
  • Last season, Cameron Jordan collected 7.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Demario Davis racked up 119 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and four sacks.
  • Jeff Heath picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended last season.

Panthers Impact Players

  • Sam Darnold collected 2,208 passing yards (138.0 yards per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last year (217-of-364), while throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added 217 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.
  • Christian McCaffrey rushed for 225 yards on 59 carries (22.5 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last season D.J. Moore was targeted 118 times and had 66 catches for 1,193 yards (79.5 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • Haason Reddick showed out with an impressive stat line of 12.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 62 tackles.
  • Jeremy Chinn racked up 116 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.
  • Donte Jackson picked off three passes while adding 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the secondquarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Cards 113
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) carries as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (4) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the game winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) grabs onto Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy