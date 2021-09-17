Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (1-0) hit the road for a NFC South battle against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saints
-3.5
44.5
New Orleans and Carolina Stats
- The Saints racked up 30.1 points per game last year, 5.0 more than the Panthers surrendered per matchup (25.1).
- The Saints collected only 16.3 more yards per game (376.4) than the Panthers gave up per contest (360.1) last season.
- Last season the Saints had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers had takeaways (22).
- The Panthers scored 21.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 the Saints gave up.
- The Panthers racked up 38.6 more yards per game (349.5) than the Saints gave up per contest (310.9) last year.
- The Panthers had 21 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.
Saints Impact Players
- Last season Taysom Hill racked up 928 passing yards (58.0 per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions. He tacked on 457 rushing yards (a team high) on 87 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
- Alvin Kamara rushed for 932 yards on 187 carries (62.1 yards per game) and scored 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 83 passes for a team-high 756 yards and five TDs.
- Last season, Cameron Jordan collected 7.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Demario Davis racked up 119 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and four sacks.
- Jeff Heath picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended last season.
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold collected 2,208 passing yards (138.0 yards per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last year (217-of-364), while throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added 217 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.
- Christian McCaffrey rushed for 225 yards on 59 carries (22.5 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season D.J. Moore was targeted 118 times and had 66 catches for 1,193 yards (79.5 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Haason Reddick showed out with an impressive stat line of 12.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 62 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn racked up 116 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.
- Donte Jackson picked off three passes while adding 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.
How To Watch
September
19
2021
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
