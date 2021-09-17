Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Publish date: How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) grabs onto Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) hit the road for a NFC South battle against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Saints -3.5 44.5

New Orleans and Carolina Stats

The Saints racked up 30.1 points per game last year, 5.0 more than the Panthers surrendered per matchup (25.1).

The Saints collected only 16.3 more yards per game (376.4) than the Panthers gave up per contest (360.1) last season.

Last season the Saints had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers had takeaways (22).

The Panthers scored 21.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 the Saints gave up.

The Panthers racked up 38.6 more yards per game (349.5) than the Saints gave up per contest (310.9) last year.

The Panthers had 21 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.

Saints Impact Players

Last season Taysom Hill racked up 928 passing yards (58.0 per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions. He tacked on 457 rushing yards (a team high) on 87 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 932 yards on 187 carries (62.1 yards per game) and scored 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 83 passes for a team-high 756 yards and five TDs.

Last season, Cameron Jordan collected 7.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Demario Davis racked up 119 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and four sacks.

Jeff Heath picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended last season.

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold collected 2,208 passing yards (138.0 yards per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last year (217-of-364), while throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added 217 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 225 yards on 59 carries (22.5 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns a season ago.

Last season D.J. Moore was targeted 118 times and had 66 catches for 1,193 yards (79.5 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.

Haason Reddick showed out with an impressive stat line of 12.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 62 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn racked up 116 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.

Donte Jackson picked off three passes while adding 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Regional restrictions apply.