The Carolina Panthers (3-3) enter a matchup with the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Carolina and New York Stats

This year, the Panthers rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants allow (29.5).

The Panthers rack up 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants give up per contest (401.3).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).

The Giants score just 1.2 fewer points per game (19) than the Panthers allow (20.2).

The Giants average 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (308.3).

The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards while connecting on 61.2% of his passes (137-for-224), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions (262.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 281 yards (46.8 per game) and tallied one touchdown.

D.J. Moore has been targeted 63 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 513 yards (85.5 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 29 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has racked up 30 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Donte Jackson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended six this season.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Giovanni Ricci FB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Shaq Thompson LB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Alex Erickson WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Frankie Luvu LB Biceps Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Henderson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,524 passing yards (254 per game), four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 201 rushing yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

Kadarius Toney has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 317 receiving yards (52.8 per game).

Austin Johnson has collected a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL and 30 tackles.

This season Logan Ryan has collected 50 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Xavier McKinney has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 27 tackles and four passes defended six this season.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Danny Shelton DT Pec Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Hand Limited Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Kaden Smith TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice John Ross WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Azeez Ojulari LB Not-injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Kenny Golladay WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Cowboys L 36-28 Away 10/10/2021 Eagles L 21-18 Home 10/17/2021 Vikings L 34-28 Home 10/24/2021 Giants - Away 10/31/2021 Falcons - Away 11/7/2021 Patriots - Home 11/14/2021 Cardinals - Away

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 New Orleans W 27-21 Away 10/10/2021 Dallas L 44-20 Away 10/17/2021 Los Angeles L 38-11 Home 10/24/2021 Carolina - Home 11/1/2021 Kansas City - Away 11/7/2021 Las Vegas - Home 11/22/2021 Tampa Bay - Away

