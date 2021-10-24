    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Xavier Woods (23) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (3-3) enter a matchup with the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Panthers

    Carolina and New York Stats

    • This year, the Panthers rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants allow (29.5).
    • The Panthers rack up 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants give up per contest (401.3).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).
    • The Giants score just 1.2 fewer points per game (19) than the Panthers allow (20.2).
    • The Giants average 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (308.3).
    • The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards while connecting on 61.2% of his passes (137-for-224), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions (262.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 281 yards (46.8 per game) and tallied one touchdown.
    • D.J. Moore has been targeted 63 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 513 yards (85.5 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns.
    • Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 29 tackles.
    • Jeremy Chinn has racked up 30 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Donte Jackson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended six this season.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Giovanni Ricci

    FB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Shaq Thompson

    LB

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Terrace Marshall Jr.

    WR

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Alex Erickson

    WR

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Frankie Luvu

    LB

    Biceps

    Limited Participation In Practice

    C.J. Henderson

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,524 passing yards (254 per game), four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 201 rushing yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kadarius Toney has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 317 receiving yards (52.8 per game).
    • Austin Johnson has collected a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL and 30 tackles.
    • This season Logan Ryan has collected 50 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavier McKinney has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 27 tackles and four passes defended six this season.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Darius Slayton

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Danny Shelton

    DT

    Pec

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Bredeson

    OG

    Hand

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kaden Smith

    TE

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    John Ross

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Azeez Ojulari

    LB

    Not-injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kenny Golladay

    WR

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Cowboys

    L 36-28

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Eagles

    L 21-18

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Vikings

    L 34-28

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    New Orleans

    W 27-21

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Dallas

    L 44-20

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 38-11

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

