How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (3-3) enter a matchup with the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Carolina and New York Stats
- This year, the Panthers rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants allow (29.5).
- The Panthers rack up 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants give up per contest (401.3).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).
- The Giants score just 1.2 fewer points per game (19) than the Panthers allow (20.2).
- The Giants average 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (308.3).
- The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards while connecting on 61.2% of his passes (137-for-224), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions (262.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns.
- Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 281 yards (46.8 per game) and tallied one touchdown.
- D.J. Moore has been targeted 63 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 513 yards (85.5 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns.
- Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 29 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn has racked up 30 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Donte Jackson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended six this season.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Giovanni Ricci
FB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Shaq Thompson
LB
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alex Erickson
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Frankie Luvu
LB
Biceps
Limited Participation In Practice
C.J. Henderson
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,524 passing yards (254 per game), four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 201 rushing yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kadarius Toney has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 317 receiving yards (52.8 per game).
- Austin Johnson has collected a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL and 30 tackles.
- This season Logan Ryan has collected 50 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavier McKinney has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 27 tackles and four passes defended six this season.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darius Slayton
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Danny Shelton
DT
Pec
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Bredeson
OG
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Kadarius Toney
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kaden Smith
TE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
John Ross
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Azeez Ojulari
LB
Not-injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kenny Golladay
WR
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Cowboys
L 36-28
Away
10/10/2021
Eagles
L 21-18
Home
10/17/2021
Vikings
L 34-28
Home
10/24/2021
Giants
-
Away
10/31/2021
Falcons
-
Away
11/7/2021
Patriots
-
Home
11/14/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
New Orleans
W 27-21
Away
10/10/2021
Dallas
L 44-20
Away
10/17/2021
Los Angeles
L 38-11
Home
10/24/2021
Carolina
-
Home
11/1/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
11/7/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
11/22/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
