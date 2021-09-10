Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Publish date: How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (0-0) and the New York Jets (0-0) play at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Panthers -4 -110 -110 44.5 -108 -113 -205 +168

Carolina and New York Stats

The Panthers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Jets allowed (28.6) last year.

The Panthers racked up 38.1 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Jets gave up per outing (387.6) last year.

The Panthers turned the ball over two more times (21 total) than the Jets forced a turnover (19) last year.

The Jets racked up 15.2 points per game last year, 9.9 fewer than the Panthers gave up (25.1).

The Jets averaged 80.2 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Panthers allowed (360.1) per outing last season.

The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last season, three fewer times than the Panthers forced turnovers (22).

Panthers Impact Players

Last year, Sam Darnold collected 2,208 passing yards (138.0 yards per game) while going 217-for-364 (59.6% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He tacked on 217 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Christian McCaffrey racked up 225 rushing yards (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

D.J. Moore reeled in 66 passes for 1,193 yards last season with four touchdowns. He was targeted 118 times and averaged 79.5 yards per game.

Haason Reddick boasted an impressive stat line of 12.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 62 tackles last year.

Jeremy Chinn racked up 116 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of his last campaign.

Donte Jackson intercepted three passes while adding 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Jets Impact Players

Ty Johnson took 54 carries for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Last season Corey Davis was targeted 92 times and recorded 65 catches for 984 yards (70.3 ypg) and scored five touchdowns.

Quinnen Williams put together a solid body of work a year ago, registering 7.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 55 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Marcus Maye racked up 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Panthers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Jets - Home 9/19/2021 Saints - Home 9/23/2021 Texans - Away 10/3/2021 Cowboys - Away

Jets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Carolina - Away 9/19/2021 New England - Home 9/26/2021 Denver - Away 10/3/2021 Tennessee - Home

Regional restrictions apply.