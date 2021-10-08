    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (59) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) visit the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Eagles

    Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

    Panthers vs Eagles Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Panthers

    -3

    44.5

    Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Panthers average 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Eagles allow.
    • The Panthers average 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles allow per outing (354.3).
    • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (2).
    • The Eagles average 7.0 more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers surrender (16.5).
    • The Eagles collect 146.0 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers allow (251.5).
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (3).

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Sam Darnold has posted 1,189 passing yards (297.3 YPG) with a 67.8% completion percentage (99-for-146) while tossing five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 52 yards on the ground via 20 carries and five rushing touchdowns.
    • Christian McCaffrey has rushed for a team-leading 201 yards (50.3 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 16 passes for 163 yards.
    • D.J. Moore has racked up 30 receptions for 398 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 99.5 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Shaq Thompson has totaled 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Jaycee Horn has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and one pass defended.

    Panthers Injuries: Eli Apple: Out (Hamstring)

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,167 passing yards (291.8 per game), seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 226 rushing yards on 34 carries with one touchdown.
    • This season Devonta Smith has 18 catches for a team-high 237 yards (59.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Javon Hargrave has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • This season Alex Singleton has totaled 37 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
    • Eric Wilson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and one pass defended.

    Eagles Injuries: Avonte Maddox: Out (Ankle), Alshon Jeffery: Out (Illness), DeSean Jackson: Out (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
