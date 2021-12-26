Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -10.5 44.5

Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats

The Buccaneers rack up 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers allow (22.4).

The Buccaneers rack up 108.0 more yards per game (402.4) than the Panthers allow per matchup (294.4).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

This season the Panthers put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.9).

The Panthers rack up 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (333.6).

The Panthers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has posted 4,348 passing yards (310.6 YPG) with a 67.1% completion percentage (404-for-602) while tossing 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Ronald Jones II has picked up a team-high 337 rushing yards (24.1 YPG) plus three touchdowns.

Mike Evans has 64 catches (on 100 targets) and leads the team with 899 receiving yards (64.2 per game) while hauling in 11 touchdowns.

This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.

Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 118 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.

This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injuries: Carlton Davis III: Doubtful (Groin)

Panthers Impact Players

This season Sam Darnold has put up 1,986 passing yards (141.9 per game) while going 182-for-306 (59.5%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 185 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-leading 500 yards on 140 carries (35.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has 78 catches (133 targets) and paces his team with 986 receiving yards (70.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has collected a team-leading 11.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 62 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has totaled 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 83 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injuries: Troy Pride Jr.: Doubtful (Hip), Bravvion Roy: Questionable (Knee), Russell Okung: Doubtful (Calf), Austin Larkin: Questionable (Shoulder), Adarius Taylor: Questionable (Ankle), Christian McCaffrey: Doubtful (Thigh), Brian Burns: Questionable (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.