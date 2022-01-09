Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Nfl Nfc Championship Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Green Bay Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (5-11) squad on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats

  • The Buccaneers average 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers give up per outing (22.7).
  • The Buccaneers rack up 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per outing (299.5).
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).
  • The Panthers average 17.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (21).
  • The Panthers collect 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (332.4).
  • The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Tom Brady has posted 4,990 passing yards (311.9 YPG) with a 66.9% completion percentage (456-for-682) while firing 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • Ronald Jones II has put up a team-leading 428 yards (26.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Mike Evans has been targeted 107 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 946 yards (59.1 ypg) while also scoring 12 touchdowns.
  • Ndamukong Suh has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 26 tackles.
  • Devin White has racked up 125 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 42 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Justin Watson

WR

Quadricep

Out

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

RB

Ribs

Full Participation In Practice

Richard Sherman

CB

Achilles

Doubtful

Rashard Robinson

CB

Groin

Out

Bradley Pinion

P

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB

Shoulder

Out

Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Ronald Jones II

RB

Ankle

Out

Ryan Jensen

C

Shoulder

Questionable

Mike Evans

WR

Hamsting

Limited Participation In Practice

Jaelon Darden

WR

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

Ndamukong Suh

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

  • Sam Darnold has 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) and a 58.8% completion percentage, throwing seven touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also has 203 rushing yards on 40 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 12.7 yards per game.
  • Chuba Hubbard has picked up a team-high 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • D.J. Moore has been targeted 153 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 1,070 yards (66.9 per game) while also scoring four touchdowns.
  • This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 65 tackles.
  • Jeremy Chinn has collected 106 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Shaq Thompson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 98 tackles, nine TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Derrick Brown

DT

Elbow

Questionable

C.J. Henderson

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Sean Chandler

S

Groin

Doubtful

Robby Anderson

WR

Quad

Questionable

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Saints

L 9-0

Home

12/26/2021

Panthers

W 32-6

Away

1/2/2022

Jets

W 28-24

Away

1/9/2022

Panthers

-

Home

Panthers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Buffalo

L 31-14

Away

12/26/2021

Tampa Bay

L 32-6

Home

1/2/2022

New Orleans

L 18-10

Away

1/9/2022

Tampa Bay

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
