Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Nfl Nfc Championship Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Green Bay Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (5-11) squad on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats

The Buccaneers average 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers give up per outing (22.7).

The Buccaneers rack up 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per outing (299.5).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).

The Panthers average 17.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (21).

The Panthers collect 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (332.4).

The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has posted 4,990 passing yards (311.9 YPG) with a 66.9% completion percentage (456-for-682) while firing 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ronald Jones II has put up a team-leading 428 yards (26.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Mike Evans has been targeted 107 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 946 yards (59.1 ypg) while also scoring 12 touchdowns.

Ndamukong Suh has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Devin White has racked up 125 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 42 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Watson WR Quadricep Out Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Richard Sherman CB Achilles Doubtful Rashard Robinson CB Groin Out Bradley Pinion P Hip Full Participation In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Ronald Jones II RB Ankle Out Ryan Jensen C Shoulder Questionable Mike Evans WR Hamsting Limited Participation In Practice Jaelon Darden WR Illness Limited Participation In Practice Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) and a 58.8% completion percentage, throwing seven touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also has 203 rushing yards on 40 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Chuba Hubbard has picked up a team-high 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has been targeted 153 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 1,070 yards (66.9 per game) while also scoring four touchdowns.

This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 65 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has collected 106 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Shaq Thompson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 98 tackles, nine TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Brown DT Elbow Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Sean Chandler S Groin Doubtful Robby Anderson WR Quad Questionable

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Saints L 9-0 Home 12/26/2021 Panthers W 32-6 Away 1/2/2022 Jets W 28-24 Away 1/9/2022 Panthers - Home

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Buffalo L 31-14 Away 12/26/2021 Tampa Bay L 32-6 Home 1/2/2022 New Orleans L 18-10 Away 1/9/2022 Tampa Bay - Away

Regional restrictions apply.