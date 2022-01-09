Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (5-11) squad on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats
- The Buccaneers average 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers give up per outing (22.7).
- The Buccaneers rack up 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per outing (299.5).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).
- The Panthers average 17.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (21).
- The Panthers collect 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (332.4).
- The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has posted 4,990 passing yards (311.9 YPG) with a 66.9% completion percentage (456-for-682) while firing 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- Ronald Jones II has put up a team-leading 428 yards (26.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Mike Evans has been targeted 107 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 946 yards (59.1 ypg) while also scoring 12 touchdowns.
- Ndamukong Suh has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 26 tackles.
- Devin White has racked up 125 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 42 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Watson
WR
Quadricep
Out
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
RB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Richard Sherman
CB
Achilles
Doubtful
Rashard Robinson
CB
Groin
Out
Bradley Pinion
P
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Out
Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Ronald Jones II
RB
Ankle
Out
Ryan Jensen
C
Shoulder
Questionable
Mike Evans
WR
Hamsting
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaelon Darden
WR
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) and a 58.8% completion percentage, throwing seven touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also has 203 rushing yards on 40 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 12.7 yards per game.
- Chuba Hubbard has picked up a team-high 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- D.J. Moore has been targeted 153 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 1,070 yards (66.9 per game) while also scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 65 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn has collected 106 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Shaq Thompson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 98 tackles, nine TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Derrick Brown
DT
Elbow
Questionable
C.J. Henderson
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Sean Chandler
S
Groin
Doubtful
Robby Anderson
WR
Quad
Questionable
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Saints
L 9-0
Home
12/26/2021
Panthers
W 32-6
Away
1/2/2022
Jets
W 28-24
Away
1/9/2022
Panthers
-
Home
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Buffalo
L 31-14
Away
12/26/2021
Tampa Bay
L 32-6
Home
1/2/2022
New Orleans
L 18-10
Away
1/9/2022
Tampa Bay
-
Away
