How to Watch Panthers vs. Cardinals

The No. 4 ranked team in the NFC South takes on the No. 1 team in the NFC West in a East Coast vs. West Coast battle.

The Panthers are 1-4 in their last five games and 4-5 overall this season. They have lost to the Eagles 21-18, the Vikings 34-28, the Giants 25-3 and last week the Patriots 24-6. Their only win over the last five weeks was a 19-13 victory over the Falcons two weeks ago.

The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Even last week without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, they were able to defeat the 49ers 31-17. They are 8-1 this season and 4-1 in their last five games. Arizona's other four wins came against the Texans, Brown, and 49ers again. The team's only loss thus far has come at the hands of the Packers.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Arizona's offense has been nothing less than stellar. Its ranks No. 7 in passing yards per game, No. 8 in rushing yards per game, No. 4 in total yards per game, No. 2 in points per game and No. 3 in possession time per game. The Cardinals' defense has been holding its own as well. It is ranked No. 3 in points against, No. 4 in total yards against and No. 5 in total sacks.

Carolina started off its season 3-0 and had high hopes. The optimism has since depleted, and with Sam Darnold going down for a couple of weeks, it may be a bit before the Panthers' spark returns.

However, the team did sign quarterback Cam Newton this last week to make up for the deficiency at quarterback. Newton played for the Panthers from 2011-19.

