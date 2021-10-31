The Panthers travel to Georgia to take on their NFC South rival, the Falcons, in a battle to stay relevant in the division.

The 3-4 Panthers enter their Week 8 matchup with a division rival, the Falcons.

They started the season off red-hot with three straight wins against the Jets, the Saints and the Texans. Since then, though, they have looked like a different team, dropping four straight to the Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings and, most recently, the 1-5 Giants.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Today Online:

Game Date: Oct. 30th, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Atlanta, which has already had its bye week, is 3-3 on the season and No. 3 in the NFC South. The Falcons started their season with two straight losses to the Buccaneers and the Eagles before beating the Giants. They lost their third game against Washington and then beat the Jets, had a bye week and beat the Dolphins leading into this week.

Carolina is missing the talent of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, but Sam Darnold hasn't looked like the quarterback he did in the first three games. He is going to need to win an easy one and bounce back to his old ways.

He only threw for 112 yards and an interception last week against one of the worst teams in the league. On the other side, Matt Ryan is coming off of one of his best games this year where he had 336 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins.

Atlanta is projected to win this game by a field goal (-3.0). Atlanta's money line is -160 while Carolina's is +140. The Over/Under for this game is 46 which is relatively low scoring for the NFL.

