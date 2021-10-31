Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Panthers travel to Georgia to take on their NFC South rival, the Falcons, in a battle to stay relevant in the division.
    Author:

    The 3-4 Panthers enter their Week 8 matchup with a division rival, the Falcons. 

    They started the season off red-hot with three straight wins against the Jets, the Saints and the Texans. Since then, though, they have looked like a different team, dropping four straight to the Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings and, most recently, the 1-5 Giants.

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Today Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 30th, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can live stream Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atlanta, which has already had its bye week, is 3-3 on the season and No. 3 in the NFC South. The Falcons started their season with two straight losses to the Buccaneers and the Eagles before beating the Giants. They lost their third game against Washington and then beat the Jets, had a bye week and beat the Dolphins leading into this week.

    Carolina is missing the talent of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, but Sam Darnold hasn't looked like the quarterback he did in the first three games. He is going to need to win an easy one and bounce back to his old ways. 

    He only threw for 112 yards and an interception last week against one of the worst teams in the league. On the other side, Matt Ryan is coming off of one of his best games this year where he had 336 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins.

    Atlanta is projected to win this game by a field goal (-3.0). Atlanta's money line is -160 while Carolina's is +140. The Over/Under for this game is 46 which is relatively low scoring for the NFL.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17020672
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Colts

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023568
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Lions

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023456
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Bears

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023448
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Texans

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_15419545
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_16384601
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round

    58 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_16983833
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Bills

    58 seconds ago
    Sporting Kansas City Daniel Solloi
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

    58 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy