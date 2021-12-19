How to Watch Panthers at Bills

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cam Newton and the Panthers travel to New York to take on MVP-candidate Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 15 on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Panthers are 5-8 this season and last in their division, the NFC South. They've lost their last three weeks straight to Washington 27-21, the Dolphins 33-10 and the Falcons 29-21. 

    The Bills had high hopes coming into this season after the way that they finished in the AFC last season. Right now, they are barely .500 with a record of 7-6 and not even first in their division (No. 2 in the AFC East).

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carolina signed Cam Newton back to the team after placing quarterback Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Since then, the Panthers have actually alternated between Newton and backup P.J. Walker depending on who is doing better.

    Josh Allen is still up to Josh Allen things. He has thrown for 3,524 yards and 28 touchdowns this season with 11 interceptions. Stefon Diggs is still his favorite target with 972 yards on 78 receptions for seven touchdowns.

    Buffalo opened up as double-digit favorites with a favored spread of -10.5. Its money line is -650 while Carolina's is +450. The Over/Under total points scored in this matchup is 43.5 points. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17329511
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Steelers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bills

    1 minute ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Giants

    1 minute ago
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is brought down by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium Sept. 27, 2020. Lions Vs Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Lions

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17310287
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Eagles

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17324522
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets at Dolphins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17355170
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at Jaguars

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes hands with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera (R) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy