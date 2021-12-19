How to Watch Panthers at Bills

Cam Newton and the Panthers travel to New York to take on MVP-candidate Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 15 on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers are 5-8 this season and last in their division, the NFC South. They've lost their last three weeks straight to Washington 27-21, the Dolphins 33-10 and the Falcons 29-21.

The Bills had high hopes coming into this season after the way that they finished in the AFC last season. Right now, they are barely .500 with a record of 7-6 and not even first in their division (No. 2 in the AFC East).

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills Today:



Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Carolina signed Cam Newton back to the team after placing quarterback Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Since then, the Panthers have actually alternated between Newton and backup P.J. Walker depending on who is doing better.

Josh Allen is still up to Josh Allen things. He has thrown for 3,524 yards and 28 touchdowns this season with 11 interceptions. Stefon Diggs is still his favorite target with 972 yards on 78 receptions for seven touchdowns.

Buffalo opened up as double-digit favorites with a favored spread of -10.5. Its money line is -650 while Carolina's is +450. The Over/Under total points scored in this matchup is 43.5 points.

