October 3, 2021
How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Carolina Panthers bring a 3-0 record to Dallas for their matchup with the Cowboys. Will they be able to stay undefeated with Christian McCaffrey sidelined?
The Panthers are one of five undefeated teams left in the NFL. As they head to Dallas this week to face the Cowboys, they'll do so without one of their best offensive players. The Cowboys come in with a 2-1 record. 

How to Watch: Panthers vs. Cowboys

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream Panthers vs. Cowboys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Early in last week's win over the Texans, running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss this week's game in Dallas. Before the injury, the 25-year-old running back had amassed a team-high 364 all-purpose yards on 68 touches this season.

The Cowboys have rolled off back-to-back wins after falling to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last-second field goal in the season opener. Mike McCarthy's club narrowly got past the Chargers in Week 2, 20-17, before laying a beatdown on NFC East rival Philadelphia 41-21 on Monday Night Football last week.

Leading the way for the Cowboys is quarterback Dak Prescott, who has picked up where he left off last season when a severe ankle injury ended what had the potential to be an MVP-caliber season. Through three games this year, Prescott leads all qualifying quarterbacks with a 77.5 completion percentage. 

He'll face his toughest test of the season in a Carolina defense that has allowed a league-low 191 yards per game. The Panthers are also second in scoring, with their 10 points per game second only to the also undefeated Denver Broncos. 

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
