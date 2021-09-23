How to Watch Panthers at Texans

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday Night Football will feature the 2-0 Carolina Panthers and superstar running back Christian McCaffrey traveling to Houston to take on the Texans.

The Panthers are undefeated on the season and new quarterback Sam Darnold will try to keep that going as they travel to Houston. The Texans, who weren't projected to be a particularly strong team, have shown resilience to overcome their obstacles.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

You can live stream Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers won in style in Week 1 against the Jets, and followed that up against the Saints in Week 2. Darnold has 584 passing yards on the year. He also adds three touchdowns and an interception as well. 

D.J. Moore had a better game in Week 2 than in Week 1, catching eight passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. McCaffrey, who had 187 total yards in Week 1, tallied 137 total yards against the Saints along with a touchdown.

The Texans, who were projected to win the least amount of games of any team this season, started their year off with a win against the Jaguars by a score of 37-21. 

They lost their second game to the Cleveland Browns, however, a game in which Tyrod Taylor had 125 passing yards and a lone touchdown that went to Brandin Cooks. The veteran wide receiver had nine receptions for 78 yards. Running back Mark Ingram, meanwhile, kept up his rushing load with 14 carriers for 41 yards.

The Carolina Panthers are hot and playing well as a team, which will make them tough to beat. 

Either way, Houston has proven to be feisty so far this season, and although the team will be without Taylor due to a hamstring injury, it'll be interesting to see how his backup, Davis Mills, handles his first NFL start.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans

TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16786818
NFL

How to Watch Panthers at Texans

1 minute ago
USATSI_16159002
WNBA

How to Watch the Wings vs. Sky

21 minutes ago
USATSI_16318355
High School Football

How to Watch Omaha Burke vs. Central

21 minutes ago
USATSI_16782356
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Florida State in NCAA Women's Soccer

21 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming in NCAA Women's Volleyball

21 minutes ago
USATSI_13260484
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana in NCAA Women's Soccer

21 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

23 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

24 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy