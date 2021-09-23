How to Watch Panthers at Texans

Thursday Night Football will feature the 2-0 Carolina Panthers and superstar running back Christian McCaffrey traveling to Houston to take on the Texans.

The Panthers are undefeated on the season and new quarterback Sam Darnold will try to keep that going as they travel to Houston. The Texans, who weren't projected to be a particularly strong team, have shown resilience to overcome their obstacles.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

The Panthers won in style in Week 1 against the Jets, and followed that up against the Saints in Week 2. Darnold has 584 passing yards on the year. He also adds three touchdowns and an interception as well.

D.J. Moore had a better game in Week 2 than in Week 1, catching eight passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. McCaffrey, who had 187 total yards in Week 1, tallied 137 total yards against the Saints along with a touchdown.

The Texans, who were projected to win the least amount of games of any team this season, started their year off with a win against the Jaguars by a score of 37-21.

They lost their second game to the Cleveland Browns, however, a game in which Tyrod Taylor had 125 passing yards and a lone touchdown that went to Brandin Cooks. The veteran wide receiver had nine receptions for 78 yards. Running back Mark Ingram, meanwhile, kept up his rushing load with 14 carriers for 41 yards.

The Carolina Panthers are hot and playing well as a team, which will make them tough to beat.

Either way, Houston has proven to be feisty so far this season, and although the team will be without Taylor due to a hamstring injury, it'll be interesting to see how his backup, Davis Mills, handles his first NFL start.

