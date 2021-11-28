Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Dolphins seek their fourth win in a row when they host the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Dolphins have started to turn their season around over their last three games, as they have won each of them after dropping seven in a row. Two of the wins have been against the lowly Texans and Jets, but they do have a big upset over the Ravens.

    How to Watch Panthers at Dolphins Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WJZY - Charlotte, NC)

    Live stream the Panthers at Dolphins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a great stretch for the Dolphins but one they want to extend when they play Cam Newton and the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

    Newton's second stint in Carolina has produced mixed results. In his first game back, the Panthers upset the Cardinals 34-10, but with him starting last week they lost 27-21 to the Washington Football Team.

    The loss dropped them back under .500 at 5-6 on the year, as they fight for one of the three wild cards in the NFC.

    Both of these teams have played well at times lately but are also trying to prove they can win consistently. 

    This should be an entertaining game between two teams that have a lot to still play for this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WJZY - Charlotte, NC)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

