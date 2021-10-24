    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 3 team in the NFC South, the Panthers, faces the No. 4 team in the NFC East, the Giants, on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    After winning their first three games, the Panthers have fallen to 3-3, losing three straight coming into this matchup. Their most recent loss was an overtime thriller against the Vikings after an exciting fourth quarter to tie it up.

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 24th, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can live stream Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Giants are 1-5 up to this point. Their only win came against the Saints in Week 4, a team that the Panthers also beat in Week 2. Their losses come at the hand of the Broncos, Washington, Falcons, Cowboys and Rams. For the most part, those are pretty talented opponents.

    Some of Carolina's woes can be traced back to superstar running back Christian McCaffrey's injury. He went down two weeks ago, and Chuba Hubbard stepped up. 

    New York has had its own share of injuries. Saquon Barkley has appeared in five games but only has 54 rushing attempts. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay are all dealing with separate injuries. 

    The Over/Under for this game is at 43 which isn't a very high-scoring game considering both of these teams' best attribute is their defense.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
