The Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off against the Washington Football Team (3-6) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -3 43

Carolina and Washington Stats

This year, the Panthers average 6.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.3).

The Panthers rack up 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9) than the Football Team allow per outing (376.4).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (11).

This year the Football Team rack up just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers allow (19.3).

The Football Team collect 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers give up per contest (280.7).

The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Panthers Impact Players

Chuba Hubbard has racked up a team-leading 421 rushing yards (42.1 per game) and three scores. He has tacked on 19 receptions for 152 yards .

D.J. Moore has 57 catches (95 targets) and paces his team with 701 receiving yards (70.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn's 58 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Stephon Gilmore leads the team with two interceptions and has added four tackles and two passes defended.

Panthers Injuries: Chris Manhertz: Questionable (Shoulder), Donte Jackson: Doubtful (Toe), Russell Okung: Doubtful (Calf), Yetur Gross-Matos: Questionable (Shoulder), Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable (Knee), Sam Franklin: Questionable (Ankle), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Shoulder), Tahir Whitehead: Questionable (Rib), John Miller: Doubtful (Knee), Christian McCaffrey: Out (Shoulder), Rasul Douglas: Questionable (Ankle)

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (242.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 39 carries for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has taken 135 attempts for a team-leading 506 rushing yards (56.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 158 yards (17.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

This season Terry McLaurin has 49 receptions and leads the team with 632 yards (70.2 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Cole Holcomb has collected 78 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles and five passes defended nine this season.

Washington Injuries: Nick Sundberg: Questionable (Illness), Deshazor Everett: Out (Ankle), Dontrelle Inman: Questionable (Hamstring), Dustin Hopkins: Questionable (Right Groin), Ryan Anderson: Out (Knee), Jared Norris: Out (Hamstring), Isaiah Wright: Questionable (Illness), Cornelius Lucas: Out (Ankle)

