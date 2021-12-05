How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and the Chicago Bears (4-7) meet at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 5, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Arizona vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cardinals
-7.5
42.5
Arizona and Chicago Stats
- The Cardinals rack up 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears give up (23.1).
- The Cardinals collect 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears give up per outing (334.4).
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.
- This year the Bears score just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).
- The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals allow.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).
Cardinals Impact Players
- This season Kyler Murray has racked up 2,276 passing yards (206.9 yards per game) while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 147 rushing yards on 49 attempts (plus three scores), averaging 13.4 yards per game.
- James Conner has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Christian Kirk has racked up 49 receptions for 628 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and averages 57.1 receiving yards per game.
- Markus Golden has notched a team-leading 10.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks has totaled 82 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 39 tackles and eight passes defended.
Cardinals Injuries: Charles Washington: Questionable (Groin), Rashard Lawrence: Questionable (Calf), Angelo Blackson: Questionable (Illness), Jalen Thompson: Out (Ankle)
Bears Impact Players
- This season Justin Fields has recorded 1,361 passing yards (123.7 per game) while going 115-for-198 (58.1%) and throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards on 56 carries with two touchdowns.
- David Montgomery has churned out a team-best 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This year Darnell Mooney has 46 receptions and leads the team with 694 yards (63.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 11.0 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 113 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injuries: James Vaughters: Questionable (Knee), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Back), Josh Woods: Questionable (Foot), Akiem Hicks: Questionable (Hamstring), Darnell Mooney: Questionable (Knee), Charles Leno Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Nick Foles: Questionable (Hip), Allen Robinson II: Questionable (Knee), Germain Ifedi: Questionable (Calf)
