The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and the Chicago Bears (4-7) meet at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 5, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -7.5 42.5

Arizona and Chicago Stats

The Cardinals rack up 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears give up (23.1).

The Cardinals collect 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears give up per outing (334.4).

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.

This year the Bears score just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).

The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals allow.

The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Cardinals Impact Players

This season Kyler Murray has racked up 2,276 passing yards (206.9 yards per game) while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 147 rushing yards on 49 attempts (plus three scores), averaging 13.4 yards per game.

James Conner has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Christian Kirk has racked up 49 receptions for 628 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and averages 57.1 receiving yards per game.

Markus Golden has notched a team-leading 10.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Jordan Hicks has totaled 82 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 39 tackles and eight passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: Charles Washington: Questionable (Groin), Rashard Lawrence: Questionable (Calf), Angelo Blackson: Questionable (Illness), Jalen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Bears Impact Players

This season Justin Fields has recorded 1,361 passing yards (123.7 per game) while going 115-for-198 (58.1%) and throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

David Montgomery has churned out a team-best 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This year Darnell Mooney has 46 receptions and leads the team with 694 yards (63.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 11.0 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 113 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injuries: James Vaughters: Questionable (Knee), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Back), Josh Woods: Questionable (Foot), Akiem Hicks: Questionable (Hamstring), Darnell Mooney: Questionable (Knee), Charles Leno Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Nick Foles: Questionable (Hip), Allen Robinson II: Questionable (Knee), Germain Ifedi: Questionable (Calf)

