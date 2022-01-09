How to Watch Bears at Vikings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bears look to win their third straight win on Sunday when they travel to division rival Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

The Bears and Vikings have only pride to play for in the last week of the season, as both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WTHI - Terre Haute, IN)

Live stream the Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears failed to make the playoffs after slipping in last year, while the Vikings missed the playoffs for the second straight year for the first time under Mike Zimmer.

Sunday, the Bears will look to win their third straight game after they came back to beat the Seahawks two weeks ago and then whipped the Giants last week.

The back-to-back wins have the Bears at 6-10, but they are still likely playing their last game under head coach Matt Nagy who is expected to be let go after the game.

The Vikings' up-and-down year will finally come to a close, and the seat has to be getting a little warm for Mike Zimmer because they will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

It has been a disappointing year for both teams, but they still want to finish the season with a win. If the Bears can avenge an earlier season loss they will finish with the same record as Minnesota.

Regional restrictions may apply.

