Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) waits at the top of he players tunnel during the playing of the national anthem against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Soldier Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -5 44

Baltimore and Chicago Stats

The Ravens score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 24.9 per matchup the Bears allow.

The Ravens rack up 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per outing (348.9).

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).

The Bears put up 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Ravens surrender (24.1).

The Bears rack up 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens allow.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

This season Lamar Jackson has compiled 2,447 passing yards (271.9 YPG) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 639 rushing yards on 106 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 71.0 YPG.

Marquise Brown has been targeted 82 times and has 52 catches, leading his team with 719 yards (79.9 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.

Jayson Oweh has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Patrick Queen has totaled 47 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended nine this season.

Ravens Injuries: Brandon Williams: Doubtful (Ankle), L.J. Fort: Questionable (Finger), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Calais Campbell: Doubtful (Calf)

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has 1,282 passing yards (142.4 per game) and a 59.4% completion percentage, throwing four touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He also has 288 rushing yards on 52 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 32.0 yards per game.

David Montgomery has rushed for a team-leading 372 yards on 82 carries (41.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has hauled in 36 passes for a team-high 450 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 59 times, and averages 50.0 yards per game.

Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

This season Roquan Smith has totaled 93 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

DeAndre Houston-Carson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 31 tackles and three passes defended.

Bears Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.