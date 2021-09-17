Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) hit the road to play the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Bengals

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Cincinnati

Bears vs Bengals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bears

-2.5

45.5

Chicago and Cincinnati Stats

  • Last year, the Bears put up 3.2 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bengals surrendered (26.5).
  • The Bears racked up 57.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Bengals gave up per matchup (389.2) last season.
  • Last year the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).
  • Last year the Bengals put up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Bears allowed (23.1).
  • The Bengals racked up 319.8 yards per game last year, 25.1 fewer yards than the 344.9 the Bears allowed per contest.
  • Last season the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (18).

Bears Impact Players

  • Andy Dalton threw for 2,170 yards (144.7 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes (216-for-333), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
  • David Montgomery ran for 1,070 yards on 247 carries (66.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 27.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Last season Allen Robinson II was targeted 151 times and collected 102 catches for 1,250 yards with six touchdowns.
  • Khalil Mack had a solid body of work a year ago, registering 9.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
  • Roquan Smith's past season saw him total 139 tackles, 18.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow threw for 2,688 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes last season, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (268.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 142 yards and three TDs.
  • Joe Mixon took 119 carries for 428 rushing yards a season ago (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (15.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
  • Last season Tee Higgins hauled in 67 passes (on 108 targets) for 908 yards (56.8 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Trey Hendrickson showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Vonn Bell's 2020 campaign saw him total 114 tackles and 3.0 TFL.
  • Jessie Bates III intercepted three passes while adding 107 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 15 passes defended a season ago.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

