Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) hit the road to play the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Cincinnati
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bears
-2.5
45.5
Chicago and Cincinnati Stats
- Last year, the Bears put up 3.2 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bengals surrendered (26.5).
- The Bears racked up 57.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Bengals gave up per matchup (389.2) last season.
- Last year the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).
- Last year the Bengals put up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Bears allowed (23.1).
- The Bengals racked up 319.8 yards per game last year, 25.1 fewer yards than the 344.9 the Bears allowed per contest.
- Last season the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (18).
Bears Impact Players
- Andy Dalton threw for 2,170 yards (144.7 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes (216-for-333), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
- David Montgomery ran for 1,070 yards on 247 carries (66.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 27.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns.
- Last season Allen Robinson II was targeted 151 times and collected 102 catches for 1,250 yards with six touchdowns.
- Khalil Mack had a solid body of work a year ago, registering 9.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
- Roquan Smith's past season saw him total 139 tackles, 18.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 2,688 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes last season, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (268.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 142 yards and three TDs.
- Joe Mixon took 119 carries for 428 rushing yards a season ago (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (15.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Last season Tee Higgins hauled in 67 passes (on 108 targets) for 908 yards (56.8 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- Vonn Bell's 2020 campaign saw him total 114 tackles and 3.0 TFL.
- Jessie Bates III intercepted three passes while adding 107 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 15 passes defended a season ago.
