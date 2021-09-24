The Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (1-1) play at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Bears
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland and Chicago Stats
- Last year, the Browns racked up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears surrendered (23.1).
- The Browns collected 369.6 yards per game last season, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.
- The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last year, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).
- The Bears scored just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns surrendered (26.2) last year.
- The Bears racked up 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns allowed (358.4) per matchup last season.
- Last season the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (21).
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards last season (222.7 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes (305-for-486), with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 54 times for 165 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
- Nick Chubb took 190 attempts for 1,067 rushing yards a season ago (88.9 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- Last year Rashard Higgins hauled in 37 passes for 599 yards (39.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Last season, Myles Garrett totaled 12 sacks, 10 TFL and 48 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, John Johnson collected 105 tackles, two TFL, and one interception.
- Troy Hill picked off three passes and tacked on 77 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended last season.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tony Fields II
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Demetric Felton
RB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Malcolm Smith
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Schwartz
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Baker Mayfield
QB
Left shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Joel Bitonio
OG
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Sione Takitaki
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Hubbard
OT
Tricep
Did Not Participate In Practice
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- Last year Andy Dalton collected 2,170 passing yards (144.7 per game) while going 216-for-333 (64.9%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
- David Montgomery took 247 attempts for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also caught 54 passes for 438 yards with two TDs through the air.
- Last season Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes for 1,250 yards (78.1 per game) with six touchdowns.
- Khalil Mack had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting nine sacks, 11 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Roquan Smith collected 139 tackles, 18 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Tashaun Gipson
DB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Graham
TE
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Jeremiah Attaochu
LB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Darnell Mooney
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Eddie Goldman
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Akiem Hicks
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andy Dalton
QB
Knee
Out
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Chiefs
L 33-29
Away
9/19/2021
Texans
W 31-21
Home
9/26/2021
Bears
-
Home
10/3/2021
Vikings
-
Away
10/10/2021
Chargers
-
Away
10/17/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Los Angeles
L 34-14
Away
9/19/2021
Cincinnati
W 20-17
Home
9/26/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
10/3/2021
Detroit
-
Home
10/10/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/17/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.