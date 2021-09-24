Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a short gain against Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 12

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (1-1) play at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland and Chicago Stats

Last year, the Browns racked up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears surrendered (23.1).

The Browns collected 369.6 yards per game last season, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.

The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last year, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).

The Bears scored just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns surrendered (26.2) last year.

The Bears racked up 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns allowed (358.4) per matchup last season.

Last season the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (21).

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards last season (222.7 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes (305-for-486), with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 54 times for 165 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Nick Chubb took 190 attempts for 1,067 rushing yards a season ago (88.9 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Last year Rashard Higgins hauled in 37 passes for 599 yards (39.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Last season, Myles Garrett totaled 12 sacks, 10 TFL and 48 tackles.

In last year's campaign, John Johnson collected 105 tackles, two TFL, and one interception.

Troy Hill picked off three passes and tacked on 77 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended last season.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tony Fields II LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Demetric Felton RB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Malcolm Smith LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Anthony Schwartz WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Baker Mayfield QB Left shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jack Conklin OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jadeveon Clowney DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Odell Beckham Jr. WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Hubbard OT Tricep Did Not Participate In Practice J.C. Tretter C Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Last year Andy Dalton collected 2,170 passing yards (144.7 per game) while going 216-for-333 (64.9%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

David Montgomery took 247 attempts for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also caught 54 passes for 438 yards with two TDs through the air.

Last season Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes for 1,250 yards (78.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

Khalil Mack had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting nine sacks, 11 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.

Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Roquan Smith collected 139 tackles, 18 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tashaun Gipson DB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Jeremiah Attaochu LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Mooney WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Eddie Goldman DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Akiem Hicks DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Andy Dalton QB Knee Out

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Chiefs L 33-29 Away 9/19/2021 Texans W 31-21 Home 9/26/2021 Bears - Home 10/3/2021 Vikings - Away 10/10/2021 Chargers - Away 10/17/2021 Cardinals - Home

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Los Angeles L 34-14 Away 9/19/2021 Cincinnati W 20-17 Home 9/26/2021 Cleveland - Away 10/3/2021 Detroit - Home 10/10/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/17/2021 Green Bay - Home

Regional restrictions apply.