September 24, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a short gain against Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 12

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (1-1) play at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bears

Cleveland and Chicago Stats

  • Last year, the Browns racked up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears surrendered (23.1).
  • The Browns collected 369.6 yards per game last season, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.
  • The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last year, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).
  • The Bears scored just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns surrendered (26.2) last year.
  • The Bears racked up 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns allowed (358.4) per matchup last season.
  • Last season the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (21).

Browns Impact Players

  • Baker Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards last season (222.7 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes (305-for-486), with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 54 times for 165 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
  • Nick Chubb took 190 attempts for 1,067 rushing yards a season ago (88.9 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • Last year Rashard Higgins hauled in 37 passes for 599 yards (39.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Last season, Myles Garrett totaled 12 sacks, 10 TFL and 48 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, John Johnson collected 105 tackles, two TFL, and one interception.
  • Troy Hill picked off three passes and tacked on 77 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended last season.

Browns Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Tony Fields II

LB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Demetric Felton

RB

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Malcolm Smith

LB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Anthony Schwartz

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Baker Mayfield

QB

Left shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Jack Conklin

OT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Jadeveon Clowney

DE

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Joel Bitonio

OG

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Odell Beckham Jr.

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Sione Takitaki

LB

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chris Hubbard

OT

Tricep

Did Not Participate In Practice

J.C. Tretter

C

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Impact Players

  • Last year Andy Dalton collected 2,170 passing yards (144.7 per game) while going 216-for-333 (64.9%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
  • David Montgomery took 247 attempts for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also caught 54 passes for 438 yards with two TDs through the air.
  • Last season Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes for 1,250 yards (78.1 per game) with six touchdowns.
  • Khalil Mack had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting nine sacks, 11 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Roquan Smith collected 139 tackles, 18 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Bears Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Marquise Goodwin

WR

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Tashaun Gipson

DB

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jimmy Graham

TE

Not injury related

Full Participation In Practice

Jeremiah Attaochu

LB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Darnell Mooney

WR

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Eddie Goldman

DT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Akiem Hicks

DT

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Andy Dalton

QB

Knee

Out

Browns Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Chiefs

L 33-29

Away

9/19/2021

Texans

W 31-21

Home

9/26/2021

Bears

-

Home

10/3/2021

Vikings

-

Away

10/10/2021

Chargers

-

Away

10/17/2021

Cardinals

-

Home

Bears Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Los Angeles

L 34-14

Away

9/19/2021

Cincinnati

W 20-17

Home

9/26/2021

Cleveland

-

Away

10/3/2021

Detroit

-

Home

10/10/2021

Las Vegas

-

Away

10/17/2021

Green Bay

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

