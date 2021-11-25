Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears (3-7), losers of five games in a row, visit the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), who have lost 10 straight, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Ford Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lions vs. Bears

    Chicago and Detroit Stats

    • The Bears average 16.3 points per game, 11 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (27.3).
    • The Bears collect 88.8 fewer yards per game (287.9), than the Lions allow per contest (376.7).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Lions have forced (12).
    • This season the Lions score eight fewer points per game (16) than the Bears allow (24).
    • The Lions collect 312 yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than the 343.9 the Bears give up.
    • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has registered 1,361 passing yards (136.1 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has tacked on 311 rushing yards (and two touchdowns), averaging 31.1 per game.
    • David Montgomery has 96 rushing attempts for a team-high 430 rushing yards (43 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has 41 catches (on 75 targets) and leads the team with 571 receiving yards (57.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Robert Quinn has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 110 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • DeAndre Houston-Carson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Marquise Goodwin

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Tashaun Gipson

    DB

    Chest

    Questionable

    Mario Edwards Jr.

    DE

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Eddie Jackson

    DB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Damien Williams

    RB

    Calf

    Out

    Allen Robinson II

    WR

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Ankle

    Out

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Ribs

    Out

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) and a 66.1% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.
    • D'Andre Swift has rushed for a team-leading 555 yards on 137 attempts (55.5 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 42 receiving yards per game, grabbing 53 passes for a team-high 420 yards and two touchdowns.
    • T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 499 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 49.9 yards per game.
    • Charles Harris has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has collected 64 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with four interceptions and has added 41 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Trinity Benson

    WR

    Knee

    Out

    Jermar Jefferson

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jared Goff

    QB

    Oblique

    Questionable

    Michael Brockers

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai

    OG

    Concussion

    Out

    AJ Parker

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    Matt Nelson

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Trey Flowers

    OLB

    Knee

    Out

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    49ers

    L 33-22

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Steelers

    L 29-27

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ravens

    L 16-13

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Lions

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Packers

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 44-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Pittsburgh

    T 16-16

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cleveland

    L 13-10

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
