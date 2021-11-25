Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (3-7), losers of five games in a row, visit the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), who have lost 10 straight, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Ford Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream on fuboTV:

Chicago and Detroit Stats

The Bears average 16.3 points per game, 11 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (27.3).

The Bears collect 88.8 fewer yards per game (287.9), than the Lions allow per contest (376.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Lions have forced (12).

This season the Lions score eight fewer points per game (16) than the Bears allow (24).

The Lions collect 312 yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than the 343.9 the Bears give up.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has registered 1,361 passing yards (136.1 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has tacked on 311 rushing yards (and two touchdowns), averaging 31.1 per game.

David Montgomery has 96 rushing attempts for a team-high 430 rushing yards (43 per game) and three touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has 41 catches (on 75 targets) and leads the team with 571 receiving yards (57.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Robert Quinn has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 31 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 110 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

DeAndre Houston-Carson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Shoulder Questionable Tashaun Gipson DB Chest Questionable Mario Edwards Jr. DE Ribs Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Hamstring Questionable Damien Williams RB Calf Out Allen Robinson II WR Hamstring Doubtful Akiem Hicks DT Ankle Out Justin Fields QB Ribs Out

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) and a 66.1% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has rushed for a team-leading 555 yards on 137 attempts (55.5 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 42 receiving yards per game, grabbing 53 passes for a team-high 420 yards and two touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 499 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 49.9 yards per game.

Charles Harris has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 38 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has collected 64 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with four interceptions and has added 41 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trinity Benson WR Knee Out Jermar Jefferson RB Knee Questionable Jared Goff QB Oblique Questionable Michael Brockers DE Knee Questionable Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Concussion Out AJ Parker CB Ankle Out Matt Nelson OT Ankle Out Trey Flowers OLB Knee Out

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 49ers L 33-22 Home 11/8/2021 Steelers L 29-27 Away 11/21/2021 Ravens L 16-13 Home 11/25/2021 Lions - Away 12/5/2021 Cardinals - Home 12/12/2021 Packers - Away 12/20/2021 Vikings - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Philadelphia L 44-6 Home 11/14/2021 Pittsburgh T 16-16 Away 11/21/2021 Cleveland L 13-10 Away 11/25/2021 Chicago - Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/12/2021 Denver - Away 12/19/2021 Arizona - Home

