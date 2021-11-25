How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bears (3-7), losers of five games in a row, visit the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), who have lost 10 straight, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Ford Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Bears
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chicago and Detroit Stats
- The Bears average 16.3 points per game, 11 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (27.3).
- The Bears collect 88.8 fewer yards per game (287.9), than the Lions allow per contest (376.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Lions have forced (12).
- This season the Lions score eight fewer points per game (16) than the Bears allow (24).
- The Lions collect 312 yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than the 343.9 the Bears give up.
- This year the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has registered 1,361 passing yards (136.1 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has tacked on 311 rushing yards (and two touchdowns), averaging 31.1 per game.
- David Montgomery has 96 rushing attempts for a team-high 430 rushing yards (43 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Darnell Mooney has 41 catches (on 75 targets) and leads the team with 571 receiving yards (57.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Robert Quinn has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 110 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- DeAndre Houston-Carson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Tashaun Gipson
DB
Chest
Questionable
Mario Edwards Jr.
DE
Ribs
Questionable
Eddie Jackson
DB
Hamstring
Questionable
Damien Williams
RB
Calf
Out
Allen Robinson II
WR
Hamstring
Doubtful
Akiem Hicks
DT
Ankle
Out
Justin Fields
QB
Ribs
Out
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) and a 66.1% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift has rushed for a team-leading 555 yards on 137 attempts (55.5 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 42 receiving yards per game, grabbing 53 passes for a team-high 420 yards and two touchdowns.
- T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 499 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 49.9 yards per game.
- Charles Harris has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 38 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has collected 64 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with four interceptions and has added 41 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trinity Benson
WR
Knee
Out
Jermar Jefferson
RB
Knee
Questionable
Jared Goff
QB
Oblique
Questionable
Michael Brockers
DE
Knee
Questionable
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
OG
Concussion
Out
AJ Parker
CB
Ankle
Out
Matt Nelson
OT
Ankle
Out
Trey Flowers
OLB
Knee
Out
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
49ers
L 33-22
Home
11/8/2021
Steelers
L 29-27
Away
11/21/2021
Ravens
L 16-13
Home
11/25/2021
Lions
-
Away
12/5/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
12/12/2021
Packers
-
Away
12/20/2021
Vikings
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Philadelphia
L 44-6
Home
11/14/2021
Pittsburgh
T 16-16
Away
11/21/2021
Cleveland
L 13-10
Away
11/25/2021
Chicago
-
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/12/2021
Denver
-
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.