The Detroit Lions (0-3) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Detroit
Chicago and Detroit Stats
- The Bears rack up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions allow (31.7).
- The Bears rack up 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Lions give up per matchup.
- The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).
- The Lions score 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).
- The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353.0) than the Bears give up (350.7).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (4).
Bears Impact Players
- David Montgomery has 46 attempts for a team-best 203 rushing yards (67.7 per game) and one touchdown. He also has six catches for 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game).
- Darnell Mooney has 12 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 101 receiving yards (33.7 ypg).
- This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and six tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injuries: Josh Woods: Questionable (Ankle), Sherrick McManis: Doubtful (Hamstring), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Knee)
Lions Impact Players
- This season Jared Goff has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) while going 86-for-123 (69.9%) and throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added 64 rushing yards on eight carries.
- D'Andre Swift has ran for a team-leading 123 yards on 33 attempts (41.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 55.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for a team-high 166 yards and one touchdown.
- This season T.J. Hockenson has 18 receptions for a team-high 173 yards (57.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and five tackles.
- Will Harris has totaled 19 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Amani Oruwariye has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.
Lions Injuries: Hunter Bryant: Questionable (Hamstring), C.J. Moore: Out (Calf), Darryl Roberts: Questionable (Hip), Christian Jones: Questionable (Knee), Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable (Chest), Desmond Trufant: Questionable (Hamstring)
