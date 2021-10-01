Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs against Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The Detroit Lions (0-3) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Bears -3 41.5

Chicago and Detroit Stats

The Bears rack up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions allow (31.7).

The Bears rack up 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Lions give up per matchup.

The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).

The Lions score 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).

The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353.0) than the Bears give up (350.7).

The Lions have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (4).

Bears Impact Players

David Montgomery has 46 attempts for a team-best 203 rushing yards (67.7 per game) and one touchdown. He also has six catches for 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game).

Darnell Mooney has 12 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 101 receiving yards (33.7 ypg).

This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and six tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injuries: Josh Woods: Questionable (Ankle), Sherrick McManis: Doubtful (Hamstring), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Knee)

Lions Impact Players

This season Jared Goff has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) while going 86-for-123 (69.9%) and throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added 64 rushing yards on eight carries.

D'Andre Swift has ran for a team-leading 123 yards on 33 attempts (41.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 55.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for a team-high 166 yards and one touchdown.

This season T.J. Hockenson has 18 receptions for a team-high 173 yards (57.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and five tackles.

Will Harris has totaled 19 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Amani Oruwariye has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.

Lions Injuries: Hunter Bryant: Questionable (Hamstring), C.J. Moore: Out (Calf), Darryl Roberts: Questionable (Hip), Christian Jones: Questionable (Knee), Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable (Chest), Desmond Trufant: Questionable (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.