October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs against Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs against Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The Detroit Lions (0-3) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Lions

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Detroit

Bears vs Lions Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bears

-3

41.5

Chicago and Detroit Stats

  • The Bears rack up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions allow (31.7).
  • The Bears rack up 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Lions give up per matchup.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).
  • The Lions score 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).
  • The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353.0) than the Bears give up (350.7).
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (4).

Bears Impact Players

  • David Montgomery has 46 attempts for a team-best 203 rushing yards (67.7 per game) and one touchdown. He also has six catches for 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game).
  • Darnell Mooney has 12 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 101 receiving yards (33.7 ypg).
  • This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and six tackles.
  • Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injuries: Josh Woods: Questionable (Ankle), Sherrick McManis: Doubtful (Hamstring), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Knee)

Lions Impact Players

  • This season Jared Goff has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) while going 86-for-123 (69.9%) and throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added 64 rushing yards on eight carries.
  • D'Andre Swift has ran for a team-leading 123 yards on 33 attempts (41.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 55.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for a team-high 166 yards and one touchdown.
  • This season T.J. Hockenson has 18 receptions for a team-high 173 yards (57.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Charles Harris has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and five tackles.
  • Will Harris has totaled 19 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Amani Oruwariye has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.

Lions Injuries: Hunter Bryant: Questionable (Hamstring), C.J. Moore: Out (Calf), Darryl Roberts: Questionable (Hip), Christian Jones: Questionable (Knee), Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable (Chest), Desmond Trufant: Questionable (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16846858
High School Football

How to Watch Old Town at Hampden

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16846362
High School Football

How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

7 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

7 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Nationals

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16086627
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

7 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

7 minutes ago
USATSI_13395076
NCAA Football

How to Watch Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green

7 minutes ago
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

12 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Christian Turner (20) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy