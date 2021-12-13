Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mjs Packers Rams Packers29 3675

NFC North foes meet when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) square off on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lambeau Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Lambeau Field

Green Bay and Chicago Stats

This year, the Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears allow (23.9).

The Packers collect 27.1 more yards per game (355) than the Bears give up per outing (327.9).

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).

The Bears put up 16.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Packers allow (20.2).

The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers allow per contest (321.7).

The Bears have 19 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 19 takeaways.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has put up 2,878 passing yards (239.8 YPG) with a 66.2% completion percentage (247-for-373) while throwing 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has taken 133 carries for a team-leading 564 rushing yards (47 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also reeled in 37 passes for 298 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Davante Adams has 80 catches (115 targets) and paces his team with 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has collected 98 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Adrian Amos has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles and six passes defended.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status David Bakhtiari OT Knee Out Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Back Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Illness Questionable Malik Taylor WR Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Kevin King CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has 1,361 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 58.1% completion percentage (115-for-198), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 311 rushing yards on 56 carries and two touchdowns.

David Montgomery has 134 attempts for a team-high 566 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has 51 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 721 receiving yards (60.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Robert Quinn has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 39 tackles.

Roquan Smith's 121 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Akiem Hicks DT Ankle Out Teez Tabor DB Illness Out Justin Fields QB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Damien Williams RB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Allen Robinson II WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Christian Jones LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Foot Doubtful Angelo Blackson DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mario Edwards Jr. DE Ribs Questionable Cairo Santos K Illness Did Not Participate In Practice David Montgomery RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Trevis Gipson LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Andy Dalton QB Left hand Doubtful

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Seahawks W 17-0 Home 11/21/2021 Vikings L 34-31 Away 11/28/2021 Rams W 36-28 Home 12/12/2021 Bears - Home 12/19/2021 Ravens - Away 12/25/2021 Browns - Home 1/2/2022 Vikings - Home

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Baltimore L 16-13 Home 11/25/2021 Detroit W 16-14 Away 12/5/2021 Arizona L 33-22 Home 12/12/2021 Green Bay - Away 12/20/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/26/2021 Seattle - Away 1/2/2022 New York - Home

