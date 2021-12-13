Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mjs Packers Rams Packers29 3675

    NFC North foes meet when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) square off on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lambeau Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

    Green Bay and Chicago Stats

    • This year, the Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears allow (23.9).
    • The Packers collect 27.1 more yards per game (355) than the Bears give up per outing (327.9).
    • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).
    • The Bears put up 16.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Packers allow (20.2).
    • The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers allow per contest (321.7).
    • The Bears have 19 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 19 takeaways.

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has put up 2,878 passing yards (239.8 YPG) with a 66.2% completion percentage (247-for-373) while throwing 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has taken 133 carries for a team-leading 564 rushing yards (47 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also reeled in 37 passes for 298 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Davante Adams has 80 catches (115 targets) and paces his team with 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has collected 98 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
    • Adrian Amos has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles and six passes defended.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    David Bakhtiari

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    WR

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    De'Vondre Campbell

    LB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Malik Taylor

    WR

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kevin King

    CB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Davante Adams

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has 1,361 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 58.1% completion percentage (115-for-198), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 311 rushing yards on 56 carries and two touchdowns.
    • David Montgomery has 134 attempts for a team-high 566 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has 51 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 721 receiving yards (60.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Robert Quinn has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith's 121 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Ankle

    Out

    Teez Tabor

    DB

    Illness

    Out

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Damien Williams

    RB

    Calf

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Allen Robinson II

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Christian Jones

    LB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marquise Goodwin

    WR

    Foot

    Doubtful

    Angelo Blackson

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Mario Edwards Jr.

    DE

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Cairo Santos

    K

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    David Montgomery

    RB

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jimmy Graham

    TE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trevis Gipson

    LB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Andy Dalton

    QB

    Left hand

    Doubtful

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Seahawks

    W 17-0

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Vikings

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Rams

    W 36-28

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Baltimore

    L 16-13

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Detroit

    W 16-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    L 33-22

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    New York

    -

    Home

