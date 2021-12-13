Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NFC North foes meet when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) square off on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lambeau Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Bears
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
Green Bay and Chicago Stats
- This year, the Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears allow (23.9).
- The Packers collect 27.1 more yards per game (355) than the Bears give up per outing (327.9).
- The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).
- The Bears put up 16.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Packers allow (20.2).
- The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers allow per contest (321.7).
- The Bears have 19 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 19 takeaways.
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has put up 2,878 passing yards (239.8 YPG) with a 66.2% completion percentage (247-for-373) while throwing 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has taken 133 carries for a team-leading 564 rushing yards (47 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also reeled in 37 passes for 298 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Davante Adams has 80 catches (115 targets) and paces his team with 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 34 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has collected 98 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- Adrian Amos has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles and six passes defended.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Out
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
De'Vondre Campbell
LB
Illness
Questionable
Malik Taylor
WR
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Kevin King
CB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Davante Adams
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has 1,361 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 58.1% completion percentage (115-for-198), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 311 rushing yards on 56 carries and two touchdowns.
- David Montgomery has 134 attempts for a team-high 566 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Darnell Mooney has 51 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 721 receiving yards (60.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Robert Quinn has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Roquan Smith's 121 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Akiem Hicks
DT
Ankle
Out
Teez Tabor
DB
Illness
Out
Justin Fields
QB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Damien Williams
RB
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Allen Robinson II
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Jones
LB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Foot
Doubtful
Angelo Blackson
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Mario Edwards Jr.
DE
Ribs
Questionable
Cairo Santos
K
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
David Montgomery
RB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Graham
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trevis Gipson
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andy Dalton
QB
Left hand
Doubtful
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Seahawks
W 17-0
Home
11/21/2021
Vikings
L 34-31
Away
11/28/2021
Rams
W 36-28
Home
12/12/2021
Bears
-
Home
12/19/2021
Ravens
-
Away
12/25/2021
Browns
-
Home
1/2/2022
Vikings
-
Home
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Baltimore
L 16-13
Home
11/25/2021
Detroit
W 16-14
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
L 33-22
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
12/20/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/26/2021
Seattle
-
Away
1/2/2022
New York
-
Home
