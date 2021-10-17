Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (4-1) will aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Packers
-5.5
44
Green Bay and Chicago Stats
- This year, the Packers rack up 4.0 more points per game (24.0) than the Bears allow (20.0).
- The Packers rack up only 15.2 more yards per game (347.6) than the Bears allow per outing (332.4).
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
- The Bears put up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).
- The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240.0) than the Packers give up per matchup (322.6).
- The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have eight takeaways.
Packers Impact Players
- This season Aaron Rodgers has 1,241 passing yards (248.2 yards per game) while going 107-for-163 (65.6%) and connecting on 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 309 yards (61.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has 42 catches (on 61 targets) and leads the team with 579 receiving yards (115.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Preston Smith leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 47 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Packers Injuries: Rashan Gary: Questionable (Ankle), Kevin King: Questionable (Quadricep), Za'Darius Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Montravius Adams: Questionable (Neck), Tyler Ervin: Out (Wrist)
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has passed for 458 yards (37-of-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions (91.6 yards per game). He's also rushed 20 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.
- David Montgomery has 69 attempts for a team-high 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Darnell Mooney has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 261 yards (52.2 per game).
- This season Khalil Mack leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 14 tackles.
- Roquan Smith has collected 50 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jaylon Johnson leads the team with one interception and has added 13 tackles and six passes defended.
Bears Injuries: Sherrick McManis: Questionable (Hamstring), Alex Bars: Questionable (Shoulder), Brent Urban: Questionable (Knee), Deon Bush: Out (Hamstring)
