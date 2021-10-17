Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) will aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Packers -5.5 44

Green Bay and Chicago Stats

This year, the Packers rack up 4.0 more points per game (24.0) than the Bears allow (20.0).

The Packers rack up only 15.2 more yards per game (347.6) than the Bears allow per outing (332.4).

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

The Bears put up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).

The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240.0) than the Packers give up per matchup (322.6).

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have eight takeaways.

Packers Impact Players

This season Aaron Rodgers has 1,241 passing yards (248.2 yards per game) while going 107-for-163 (65.6%) and connecting on 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 309 yards (61.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Davante Adams has 42 catches (on 61 targets) and leads the team with 579 receiving yards (115.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Preston Smith leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 47 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Packers Injuries: Rashan Gary: Questionable (Ankle), Kevin King: Questionable (Quadricep), Za'Darius Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Montravius Adams: Questionable (Neck), Tyler Ervin: Out (Wrist)

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has passed for 458 yards (37-of-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions (91.6 yards per game). He's also rushed 20 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.

David Montgomery has 69 attempts for a team-high 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 261 yards (52.2 per game).

This season Khalil Mack leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Roquan Smith has collected 50 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Jaylon Johnson leads the team with one interception and has added 13 tackles and six passes defended.

Bears Injuries: Sherrick McManis: Questionable (Hamstring), Alex Bars: Questionable (Shoulder), Brent Urban: Questionable (Knee), Deon Bush: Out (Hamstring)

