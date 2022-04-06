Skip to main content

How to Watch the Chicago Bears Online All Season Long

The Chicago Bears had an underwhelming season that finished with a 6-11 record. Can Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields help improve the team to NFC North contenders this season?

The Chicago Bears have drafted three quarterbacks in the first round over the last 20 years, and two of those came in the previous five years. With Mitch Trubisky now the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Justin Fields era has officially started. Fields took over most of the season but was not the week-one starter. He will be this year, and the expectations for both Fields and Eberflus will be very high.

There were a few good years under Nagy, but he couldn't improve quarterback play, and that was an area in which he was supposedly an expert. Eberflus spent the last few years as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. While Eberflus will be putting most of his time into improving the defense, new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be looking to help turn Fields into a star. Getsy spent the last few seasons with the Packers as a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Watch the Chicago Bears online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Khalil Mack era is also over as the Bears traded the former NFL All-Pro pass rusher to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears received a second-round pick for this year's draft and a third-round pick for next year's draft. The Bears are without a first-round selection this year, so they'll likely be looking to build their team around Fields by drafting an offensive lineman or wide receiver.

The Bears will have some issues to address in this year's upcoming draft and six rounds to address them.

2022 Chicago Bears NFL Draft Picks

2nd round: 39th overall

2nd round: 48th overall

3rd round: 71st overall

5th round: 148th overall

5th round 150th overall

6th round 186th overall

The NFL Draft can be also be streamed on fuboTV.

Last season, David Montgomery was serviceable for the Bears and looks to build off his 2021 campaign. He'll likely be the starting running back for this season. The Bears had inconsistency from the wide receivers all season, and the offseason signing of former Patrick Mahomes target, Byron Pringle, is an indication the Bears want to improve the pass-catching.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

