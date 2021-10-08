Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

This year, the Raiders score 3.2 more points per game (26.0) than the Bears surrender (22.8).

The Raiders average 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears allow per contest (350.0).

The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.

This year the Bears put up 9.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Raiders give up (25.0).

The Bears collect 237.0 yards per game, 124.8 fewer yards than the 361.8 the Raiders give up.

The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has 1,399 yards through the air (349.8 per game) and a 64.1% completion percentage (109-for-170), heaving eight touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-best 143 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Henry Ruggs III has 14 catches (25 targets) and paces his team with 297 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Solomon Thomas has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Over the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has racked up 48 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Trayvon Mullen has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 15 tackles and four passes defended four this season.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Yannick Ngakoue DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Casey Hayward CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Damon Arnette CB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Johnathan Abram S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Trayvon Mullen CB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Cory Littleton LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Derek Carrier TE Pectoral Did Not Participate In Practice Peyton Barber RB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has passed for 347 yards (25-of-52), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions (86.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 17 times for 55 yards and one touchdown.

David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 309 yards on 69 attempts (77.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

This year Darnell Mooney has 17 receptions and leads the team with 226 yards (56.5 per game).

Robert Quinn has notched a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Angelo Blackson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 17 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended four this season.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Damien Williams RB Quad Full Participation In Practice Jesper Horsted TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Tashaun Gipson DB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Andy Dalton QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Deon Bush DB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Darnell Mooney WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice David Montgomery RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Khalil Mack LB Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice J.P. Holtz TE Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Akiem Hicks DT Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Jesse James TE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Steelers W 26-17 Away 9/26/2021 Dolphins W 31-28 Home 10/4/2021 Chargers L 28-14 Away 10/10/2021 Bears - Home 10/17/2021 Broncos - Away 10/24/2021 Eagles - Home 11/7/2021 Giants - Away

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Cincinnati W 20-17 Home 9/26/2021 Cleveland L 26-6 Away 10/3/2021 Detroit W 24-14 Home 10/10/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/17/2021 Green Bay - Home 10/24/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 10/31/2021 San Francisco - Home

