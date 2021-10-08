Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears

    Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

    • This year, the Raiders score 3.2 more points per game (26.0) than the Bears surrender (22.8).
    • The Raiders average 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears allow per contest (350.0).
    • The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.
    • This year the Bears put up 9.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Raiders give up (25.0).
    • The Bears collect 237.0 yards per game, 124.8 fewer yards than the 361.8 the Raiders give up.
    • The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has 1,399 yards through the air (349.8 per game) and a 64.1% completion percentage (109-for-170), heaving eight touchdown passes and three interceptions.
    • Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-best 143 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Henry Ruggs III has 14 catches (25 targets) and paces his team with 297 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Solomon Thomas has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has racked up 48 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Trayvon Mullen has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 15 tackles and four passes defended four this season.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Yannick Ngakoue

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Casey Hayward

    CB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kolton Miller

    OT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Josh Jacobs

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Damon Arnette

    CB

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Johnathan Abram

    S

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darren Waller

    TE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Hunter Renfrow

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trayvon Mullen

    CB

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cory Littleton

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alec Ingold

    FB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nate Hobbs

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derek Carrier

    TE

    Pectoral

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Peyton Barber

    RB

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has passed for 347 yards (25-of-52), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions (86.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 17 times for 55 yards and one touchdown.
    • David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 309 yards on 69 attempts (77.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This year Darnell Mooney has 17 receptions and leads the team with 226 yards (56.5 per game).
    • Robert Quinn has notched a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Angelo Blackson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 17 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended four this season.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Damien Williams

    RB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jesper Horsted

    TE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tashaun Gipson

    DB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Andy Dalton

    QB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Deon Bush

    DB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Darnell Mooney

    WR

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    David Montgomery

    RB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Khalil Mack

    LB

    Ribs

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Joel Iyiegbuniwe

    LB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    J.P. Holtz

    TE

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jesse James

    TE

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Steelers

    W 26-17

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Dolphins

    W 31-28

    Home

    10/4/2021

    Chargers

    L 28-14

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 20-17

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Cleveland

    L 26-6

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Detroit

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
