Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Las Vegas and Chicago Stats
- This year, the Raiders score 3.2 more points per game (26.0) than the Bears surrender (22.8).
- The Raiders average 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears allow per contest (350.0).
- The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.
- This year the Bears put up 9.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Raiders give up (25.0).
- The Bears collect 237.0 yards per game, 124.8 fewer yards than the 361.8 the Raiders give up.
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has 1,399 yards through the air (349.8 per game) and a 64.1% completion percentage (109-for-170), heaving eight touchdown passes and three interceptions.
- Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-best 143 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Henry Ruggs III has 14 catches (25 targets) and paces his team with 297 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Solomon Thomas has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has racked up 48 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Trayvon Mullen has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 15 tackles and four passes defended four this season.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Casey Hayward
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Kolton Miller
OT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Damon Arnette
CB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Johnathan Abram
S
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Darren Waller
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Hunter Renfrow
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Trayvon Mullen
CB
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cory Littleton
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Alec Ingold
FB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Nate Hobbs
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Derek Carrier
TE
Pectoral
Did Not Participate In Practice
Peyton Barber
RB
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has passed for 347 yards (25-of-52), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions (86.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 17 times for 55 yards and one touchdown.
- David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 309 yards on 69 attempts (77.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- This year Darnell Mooney has 17 receptions and leads the team with 226 yards (56.5 per game).
- Robert Quinn has notched a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Angelo Blackson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 17 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended four this season.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Damien Williams
RB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Jesper Horsted
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Tashaun Gipson
DB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Andy Dalton
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Deon Bush
DB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Darnell Mooney
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
David Montgomery
RB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Khalil Mack
LB
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
J.P. Holtz
TE
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Akiem Hicks
DT
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jesse James
TE
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Steelers
W 26-17
Away
9/26/2021
Dolphins
W 31-28
Home
10/4/2021
Chargers
L 28-14
Away
10/10/2021
Bears
-
Home
10/17/2021
Broncos
-
Away
10/24/2021
Eagles
-
Home
11/7/2021
Giants
-
Away
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Cincinnati
W 20-17
Home
9/26/2021
Cleveland
L 26-6
Away
10/3/2021
Detroit
W 24-14
Home
10/10/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/17/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
10/24/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
10/31/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.