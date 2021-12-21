Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) hit the road for an NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears (4-9) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Soldier Field. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

    Vikings vs Bears Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Vikings

    -7

    47

    Minnesota and Chicago Stats

    • The Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears surrender (25.5).
    • The Vikings rack up 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears give up per outing.
    • The Vikings have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
    • The Bears score 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Vikings give up (25.6).
    • The Bears collect 302.5 yards per game, 79.0 fewer yards than the 381.5 the Vikings allow.
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 22 times this season, six more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (16).

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has passed for 3,569 yards (319-for-477), with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions (274.5 YPG).
    • Dalvin Cook has racked up a team-leading 978 rushing yards (75.2 per game) and six scores. He has added 28 receptions for 219 yards .
    • Justin Jefferson has 85 receptions for a team-high 1,288 yards (99.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.
    • This season Armon Watts leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 35 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 120 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

    Vikings Injuries: Alexander Mattison: Questionable (Illness), Eric Kendricks: Out (Calf), Kyle Rudolph: Out (Foot)

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has 1,585 passing yards (121.9 per game) with a 57.6% completion percentage (133-for-231), throwing for six touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also has 385 rushing yards on 65 carries and two touchdowns.
    • David Montgomery has 144 carries for a team-high 608 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has been targeted 95 times and has 52 catches, leading his team with 740 yards (56.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Robert Quinn has collected a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 15.0 TFL and 41 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith's 130 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Angelo Blackson leads the team with one interception and has added 34 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

    Bears Injuries: Deon Bush: Questionable (Foot), Jaylon Johnson: Questionable (Shoulder), Buster Skrine: Out (Concussion), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Shoulder), Jimmy Graham: Questionable (Hip), James Vaughters: Questionable (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is stopped by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy