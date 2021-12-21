Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) hit the road for an NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears (4-9) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Soldier Field. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Vikings -7 47

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

The Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears surrender (25.5).

The Vikings rack up 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears give up per outing.

The Vikings have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

The Bears score 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Vikings give up (25.6).

The Bears collect 302.5 yards per game, 79.0 fewer yards than the 381.5 the Vikings allow.

The Bears have turned the ball over 22 times this season, six more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (16).

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has passed for 3,569 yards (319-for-477), with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions (274.5 YPG).

Dalvin Cook has racked up a team-leading 978 rushing yards (75.2 per game) and six scores. He has added 28 receptions for 219 yards .

Justin Jefferson has 85 receptions for a team-high 1,288 yards (99.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

This season Armon Watts leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Eric Kendricks leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 120 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Vikings Injuries: Alexander Mattison: Questionable (Illness), Eric Kendricks: Out (Calf), Kyle Rudolph: Out (Foot)

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has 1,585 passing yards (121.9 per game) with a 57.6% completion percentage (133-for-231), throwing for six touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also has 385 rushing yards on 65 carries and two touchdowns.

David Montgomery has 144 carries for a team-high 608 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has been targeted 95 times and has 52 catches, leading his team with 740 yards (56.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Robert Quinn has collected a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 15.0 TFL and 41 tackles.

Roquan Smith's 130 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Angelo Blackson leads the team with one interception and has added 34 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Bears Injuries: Deon Bush: Questionable (Foot), Jaylon Johnson: Questionable (Shoulder), Buster Skrine: Out (Concussion), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Shoulder), Jimmy Graham: Questionable (Hip), James Vaughters: Questionable (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.