Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) stiff arms Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) stiff arms Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) face a fellow NFC North opponent when they host the Chicago Bears (6-10) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

  • The Vikings put up just 1.1 more points per game (24.6) than the Bears surrender (23.5).
  • The Vikings average 49 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears allow per outing (315.8).
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (16).
  • This year the Bears score 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings allow (25.6).
  • The Bears collect 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings allow (385.4).
  • This year the Bears have turned the ball over 27 times, five more than the Vikings' takeaways (22).

Vikings Impact Players

  • Kirk Cousins has put up 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) with a 66.4% completion percentage (358-for-539) while throwing 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • Dalvin Cook has taken 235 carries for a team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 YPG) and six touchdowns.
  • Justin Jefferson has 103 catches (160 targets) and paces his team with 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
  • D.J. Wonnum has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 40 tackles.
  • Harrison Smith's 108 tackles, three TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
  • Xavier Woods has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 100 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

Vikings Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Michael Pierce

DT

Illness

Doubtful

Wyatt Davis

OG

Illness

Questionable

Kris Boyd

CB

Ribs

Questionable

Mackensie Alexander

CB

Ankle

Questionable

Cameron Dantzler

CB

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Luke Stocker

TE

Elbow

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Impact Players

  • Andy Dalton has 1,190 passing yards (74.4 per game) and a 61.7% completion percentage, throwing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
  • David Montgomery has racked up a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards .
  • Darnell Mooney has hauled in 69 catches for 929 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 58.1 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 18 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 48 tackles.
  • Over the current campaign, Roquan Smith has collected 157 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
  • Tashaun Gipson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 44 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Bears Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Duke Shelley

DB

Heel

Questionable

Eddie Goldman

DT

Finger

Questionable

Robert Quinn

LB

Shoulder

Questionable

Akiem Hicks

DT

Ankle

Out

Andy Dalton

QB

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Vikings Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Bears

W 17-9

Away

12/26/2021

Rams

L 30-23

Home

1/2/2022

Packers

L 37-10

Away

1/9/2022

Bears

-

Home

Bears Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Minnesota

L 17-9

Home

12/26/2021

Seattle

W 25-24

Away

1/2/2022

New York

W 29-3

Home

1/9/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17451539
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Lions

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17455559
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Texans

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17443936
NFL

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17443175
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Jaguars

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17449612
NFL

How to Watch Steelers at Ravens

3 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws his hat to a fan after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy