How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) stiff arms Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) face a fellow NFC North opponent when they host the Chicago Bears (6-10) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

The Vikings put up just 1.1 more points per game (24.6) than the Bears surrender (23.5).

The Vikings average 49 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears allow per outing (315.8).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (16).

This year the Bears score 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings allow (25.6).

The Bears collect 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings allow (385.4).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over 27 times, five more than the Vikings' takeaways (22).

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has put up 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) with a 66.4% completion percentage (358-for-539) while throwing 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has taken 235 carries for a team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 YPG) and six touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has 103 catches (160 targets) and paces his team with 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

D.J. Wonnum has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 40 tackles.

Harrison Smith's 108 tackles, three TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Xavier Woods has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 100 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Pierce DT Illness Doubtful Wyatt Davis OG Illness Questionable Kris Boyd CB Ribs Questionable Mackensie Alexander CB Ankle Questionable Cameron Dantzler CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Luke Stocker TE Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Andy Dalton has 1,190 passing yards (74.4 per game) and a 61.7% completion percentage, throwing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

David Montgomery has racked up a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards .

Darnell Mooney has hauled in 69 catches for 929 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 58.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 18 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 48 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Roquan Smith has collected 157 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Tashaun Gipson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 44 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Duke Shelley DB Heel Questionable Eddie Goldman DT Finger Questionable Robert Quinn LB Shoulder Questionable Akiem Hicks DT Ankle Out Andy Dalton QB Groin Full Participation In Practice

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Bears W 17-9 Away 12/26/2021 Rams L 30-23 Home 1/2/2022 Packers L 37-10 Away 1/9/2022 Bears - Home

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Minnesota L 17-9 Home 12/26/2021 Seattle W 25-24 Away 1/2/2022 New York W 29-3 Home 1/9/2022 Minnesota - Away

