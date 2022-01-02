Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears (5-10) host a struggling New York Giants (4-11) squad on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Soldier Field. The Giants have lost four games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. Giants

    Betting Information for Chicago vs. New York

    Bears vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bears

    -6.5

    36.5

    Chicago and New York Stats

    • The Bears rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).
    • The Bears collect 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0), than the Giants give up per matchup (363.9).
    • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).
    • The Giants score 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
    • The Giants collect 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears allow.
    • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (23 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has 1,870 passing yards (124.7 YPG) and a 58.9% completion percentage (159-for-270) while throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also leads his team with 420 yards on the ground on 72 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.0 YPG.
    • David Montgomery has churned out a team-high 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five scores. He has added 38 receptions for 277 yards .
    • Darnell Mooney has 62 catches (on 111 targets) and leads the team with 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 17.0 sacks and has added 17.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 149 tackles, 11.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

    Bears Injuries: Deon Bush: Questionable (Foot), Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable (Knee), Jaylon Johnson: Out (Shoulder), Cole Kmet: Questionable (Shoulder), Demetrius Harris: Questionable (Foot), Buster Skrine: Out (Concussion), Tashaun Gipson Sr.: Questionable (Neck)

    Giants Impact Players

    • Mike Glennon has passed for 766 yards (86-of-156), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions (51.1 yards per game).
    • Devontae Booker has rushed for a team-leading 533 yards on 119 carries (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 17.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.
    • This year Kenny Golladay has 34 catches and leads the team with 499 yards (33.3 per game).
    • Azeez Ojulari has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 8.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder has racked up 112 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Xavier McKinney has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: Golden Tate: Doubtful (Calf), Cam Brown: Questionable (Illness), Elijhaa Penny: Out (Illness)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    New York Giants at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

