Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Bears
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Pittsburgh and Chicago Stats
- The Steelers average 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears allow per outing (24.4).
- The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears allow per contest (357.5).
- This year, the Steelers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).
- The Bears score 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).
- The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264) than the Steelers give up per outing (345.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (6).
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has accumulated 1,781 passing yards (254.4 per game) while connecting on 175 of 269 throws (65.1%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Najee Harris has picked up a team-leading 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 273 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has grabbed 40 passes for a team-high 474 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 67.7 receiving yards per game.
- This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 27 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 51 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 38 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended seven this season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Eric Ebron
TE
Hamstring
Out
B.J. Finney
OL
Back
Questionable
Minkah Fitzpatrick
S
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Heyward
DT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Boswell
K
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- This season, Justin Fields has recorded 991 passing yards (123.9 per game) while completing 94 of 158 passes (59.5%), with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 243 rushing yards on 44 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 30.4 yards per game.
- Khalil Herbert has churned out a team-best 351 rushing yards (43.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Darnell Mooney has racked up 33 catches for 409 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.
- This season Khalil Mack leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL and 19 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 81 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Damien Williams
RB
Knee
Out
Alec Ogletree
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Darnell Mooney
WR
Groin
Questionable
Khalil Mack
LB
Foot
Out
Eddie Jackson
DB
Hamstring
Doubtful
J.P. Holtz
TE
Concussion
Out
Nick Foles
QB
Not injury related
Out
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Broncos
W 27-19
Home
10/17/2021
Seahawks
W 23-20
Home
10/31/2021
Browns
W 15-10
Away
11/8/2021
Bears
-
Home
11/14/2021
Lions
-
Home
11/21/2021
Chargers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Bengals
-
Away
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Green Bay
L 24-14
Home
10/24/2021
Tampa Bay
L 38-3
Away
10/31/2021
San Francisco
L 33-22
Home
11/8/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/21/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
11/25/2021
Detroit
-
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
