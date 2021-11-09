Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a long run for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bears

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Chicago Stats

The Steelers average 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears allow per outing (24.4).

The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears allow per contest (357.5).

This year, the Steelers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).

The Bears score 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).

The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264) than the Steelers give up per outing (345.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (6).

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has accumulated 1,781 passing yards (254.4 per game) while connecting on 175 of 269 throws (65.1%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Najee Harris has picked up a team-leading 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 273 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has grabbed 40 passes for a team-high 474 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 67.7 receiving yards per game.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 27 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 51 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 38 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended seven this season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Eric Ebron TE Hamstring Out B.J. Finney OL Back Questionable Minkah Fitzpatrick S Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Cameron Heyward DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Chris Boswell K Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Bears Impact Players

This season, Justin Fields has recorded 991 passing yards (123.9 per game) while completing 94 of 158 passes (59.5%), with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 243 rushing yards on 44 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 30.4 yards per game.

Khalil Herbert has churned out a team-best 351 rushing yards (43.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Darnell Mooney has racked up 33 catches for 409 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Khalil Mack leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL and 19 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 81 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Damien Williams RB Knee Out Alec Ogletree LB Ankle Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Groin Questionable Khalil Mack LB Foot Out Eddie Jackson DB Hamstring Doubtful J.P. Holtz TE Concussion Out Nick Foles QB Not injury related Out

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Broncos W 27-19 Home 10/17/2021 Seahawks W 23-20 Home 10/31/2021 Browns W 15-10 Away 11/8/2021 Bears - Home 11/14/2021 Lions - Home 11/21/2021 Chargers - Away 11/28/2021 Bengals - Away

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Green Bay L 24-14 Home 10/24/2021 Tampa Bay L 38-3 Away 10/31/2021 San Francisco L 33-22 Home 11/8/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/21/2021 Baltimore - Home 11/25/2021 Detroit - Away 12/5/2021 Arizona - Home

