Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a long run for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears (3-5) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Bears

    Pittsburgh and Chicago Stats

    • The Steelers average 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears allow per outing (24.4).
    • The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears allow per contest (357.5).
    • This year, the Steelers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).
    • The Bears score 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).
    • The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264) than the Steelers give up per outing (345.7).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (6).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has accumulated 1,781 passing yards (254.4 per game) while connecting on 175 of 269 throws (65.1%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has picked up a team-leading 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 273 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has grabbed 40 passes for a team-high 474 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 67.7 receiving yards per game.
    • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 51 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 38 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended seven this season.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Eric Ebron

    TE

    Hamstring

    Out

    B.J. Finney

    OL

    Back

    Questionable

    Minkah Fitzpatrick

    S

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ben Roethlisberger

    QB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cameron Heyward

    DT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Boswell

    K

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • This season, Justin Fields has recorded 991 passing yards (123.9 per game) while completing 94 of 158 passes (59.5%), with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 243 rushing yards on 44 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 30.4 yards per game.
    • Khalil Herbert has churned out a team-best 351 rushing yards (43.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Darnell Mooney has racked up 33 catches for 409 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Khalil Mack leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 81 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Damien Williams

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Alec Ogletree

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Darnell Mooney

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Khalil Mack

    LB

    Foot

    Out

    Eddie Jackson

    DB

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    J.P. Holtz

    TE

    Concussion

    Out

    Nick Foles

    QB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Broncos

    W 27-19

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Seahawks

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Browns

    W 15-10

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-14

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 38-3

    Away

    10/31/2021

    San Francisco

    L 33-22

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
