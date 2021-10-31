Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) enter a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -4 40

San Francisco and Chicago Stats

This year, the 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears allow (23.1).

The 49ers rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears allow per contest (341.9).

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Bears' takeaways (8).

This year the Bears score 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers allow (24.8).

The Bears rack up 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers allow (324.0).

The Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (4).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has collected 1,106 passing yards (184.3 per game) while connecting on 94 of 145 passes (64.8%), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has taken 63 attempts for a team-high 296 rushing yards (49.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has hauled in 38 receptions for 648 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 108.0 receiving yards per game.

Nick Bosa has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 8.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

This season Fred Warner has racked up 53 tackles and 4.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Jauan Jennings has intercepted zero passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and 4.0 TFL.

49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), Jaquiski Tartt: Out (Groin), Richie James: Doubtful (Ankle), Kentavius Street: Doubtful (Illness), Jimmie Ward: Questionable (Quadricep), Jeff Wilson Jr.: Out (Ankle), Kwon Alexander: Doubtful (Ankle)

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has thrown for 816 yards while completing 57.3% of his passes, with two touchdowns and six interceptions (116.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 34 times for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Khalil Herbert has picked up a team-best 279 rushing yards (39.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Darnell Mooney has hauled in 27 receptions for 345 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 49.3 receiving yards per game.

Khalil Mack has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Roquan Smith's 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bears Injuries: Sherrick McManis: Questionable (Hamstring), Eddie Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Cody Whitehair: Out (Calf), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Ankle), Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable (Quadricep)

