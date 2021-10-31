How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) enter a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-4
40
San Francisco and Chicago Stats
- This year, the 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears allow (23.1).
- The 49ers rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears allow per contest (341.9).
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Bears' takeaways (8).
- This year the Bears score 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers allow (24.8).
- The Bears rack up 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers allow (324.0).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (4).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has collected 1,106 passing yards (184.3 per game) while connecting on 94 of 145 passes (64.8%), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has taken 63 attempts for a team-high 296 rushing yards (49.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has hauled in 38 receptions for 648 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 108.0 receiving yards per game.
- Nick Bosa has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 8.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
- This season Fred Warner has racked up 53 tackles and 4.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Jauan Jennings has intercepted zero passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and 4.0 TFL.
49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), Jaquiski Tartt: Out (Groin), Richie James: Doubtful (Ankle), Kentavius Street: Doubtful (Illness), Jimmie Ward: Questionable (Quadricep), Jeff Wilson Jr.: Out (Ankle), Kwon Alexander: Doubtful (Ankle)
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has thrown for 816 yards while completing 57.3% of his passes, with two touchdowns and six interceptions (116.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 34 times for 140 yards and one touchdown.
- Khalil Herbert has picked up a team-best 279 rushing yards (39.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Darnell Mooney has hauled in 27 receptions for 345 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 49.3 receiving yards per game.
- Khalil Mack has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
- Roquan Smith's 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bears Injuries: Sherrick McManis: Questionable (Hamstring), Eddie Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Cody Whitehair: Out (Calf), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Ankle), Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable (Quadricep)
