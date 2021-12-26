Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bears (4-10) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-9) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lumen Field and will look to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and Chicago Stats
- This year, the Seahawks score 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears give up (24.9).
- The Seahawks average 303.4 yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than the 326.2 the Bears allow per matchup.
- The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 12 takeaways.
- The Bears put up three fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks surrender (20.1).
- The Bears average 83 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks give up per contest (390.4).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 11 more times (25 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Seahawks Impact Players
- This year Russell Wilson has 2,458 passing yards (175.6 yards per game) while going 208-for-318 (65.4%) and throwing 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 141 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- Alex Collins has 108 attempts for a team-best 411 rushing yards (29.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has hauled in 62 receptions for 1,023 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 73.1 receiving yards per game.
- Darrell Taylor has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 24 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner has totaled 158 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles and seven passes defended 14 this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Alex Collins
RB
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Al Woods
DT
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jon Rhattigan
LB
Knee
Out
Bless Austin
DB
Hip
Questionable
Ethan Pocic
OL
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- This season Justin Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (133.6 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has added a team-high 420 rushing yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns.
- David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 668 yards on 162 attempts (47.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 216 receiving yards on 31 catches .
- Darnell Mooney has been targeted 102 times and has 57 catches, leading his team with 803 yards (57.4 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 16 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Roquan Smith's 140 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Roquan Smith
LB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Darnell Mooney
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Eddie Goldman
DT
Finger
Questionable
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Foot
Questionable
Jason Peters
OL
Ankle
Out
Jakeem Grant
WR
Concussion
Out
Xavier Crawford
DB
Concussion
Out
Justin Fields
QB
Ankle
Questionable
Andy Dalton
QB
Left hand
Out
Khyiris Tonga
DT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
49ers
W 30-23
Home
12/12/2021
Texans
W 33-13
Away
12/21/2021
Rams
L 20-10
Away
12/26/2021
Bears
-
Home
1/2/2022
Lions
-
Home
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
L 33-22
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
L 45-30
Away
12/20/2021
Minnesota
L 17-9
Home
12/26/2021
Seattle
-
Away
1/2/2022
New York
-
Home
