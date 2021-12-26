Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) carries the ball past Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears (4-10) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-9) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lumen Field and will look to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears

    Seattle and Chicago Stats

    • This year, the Seahawks score 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears give up (24.9).
    • The Seahawks average 303.4 yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than the 326.2 the Bears allow per matchup.
    • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 12 takeaways.
    • The Bears put up three fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks surrender (20.1).
    • The Bears average 83 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks give up per contest (390.4).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 11 more times (25 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • This year Russell Wilson has 2,458 passing yards (175.6 yards per game) while going 208-for-318 (65.4%) and throwing 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 141 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
    • Alex Collins has 108 attempts for a team-best 411 rushing yards (29.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Lockett has hauled in 62 receptions for 1,023 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 73.1 receiving yards per game.
    • Darrell Taylor has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner has totaled 158 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles and seven passes defended 14 this season.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Alex Collins

    RB

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Al Woods

    DT

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Duane Brown

    OT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jon Rhattigan

    LB

    Knee

    Out

    Bless Austin

    DB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Ethan Pocic

    OL

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • This season Justin Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (133.6 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has added a team-high 420 rushing yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns.
    • David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 668 yards on 162 attempts (47.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 216 receiving yards on 31 catches .
    • Darnell Mooney has been targeted 102 times and has 57 catches, leading his team with 803 yards (57.4 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 16 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 44 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith's 140 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Roquan Smith

    LB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Darnell Mooney

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eddie Goldman

    DT

    Finger

    Questionable

    Marquise Goodwin

    WR

    Foot

    Questionable

    Jason Peters

    OL

    Ankle

    Out

    Jakeem Grant

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Xavier Crawford

    DB

    Concussion

    Out

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Andy Dalton

    QB

    Left hand

    Out

    Khyiris Tonga

    DT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    49ers

    W 30-23

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Texans

    W 33-13

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Rams

    L 20-10

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Lions

    -

    Home

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    L 33-22

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    L 45-30

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Minnesota

    L 17-9

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    New York

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
