Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

The Chicago Bears (4-10) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-9) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lumen Field and will look to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Chicago Stats

This year, the Seahawks score 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears give up (24.9).

The Seahawks average 303.4 yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than the 326.2 the Bears allow per matchup.

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 12 takeaways.

The Bears put up three fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks surrender (20.1).

The Bears average 83 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks give up per contest (390.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 more times (25 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Seahawks Impact Players

This year Russell Wilson has 2,458 passing yards (175.6 yards per game) while going 208-for-318 (65.4%) and throwing 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 141 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.1 yards per game.

Alex Collins has 108 attempts for a team-best 411 rushing yards (29.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has hauled in 62 receptions for 1,023 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 73.1 receiving yards per game.

Darrell Taylor has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 24 tackles.

Bobby Wagner has totaled 158 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles and seven passes defended 14 this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Alex Collins RB Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Al Woods DT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Duane Brown OT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jon Rhattigan LB Knee Out Bless Austin DB Hip Questionable Ethan Pocic OL Finger Full Participation In Practice

Bears Impact Players

This season Justin Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (133.6 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has added a team-high 420 rushing yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns.

David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 668 yards on 162 attempts (47.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 216 receiving yards on 31 catches .

Darnell Mooney has been targeted 102 times and has 57 catches, leading his team with 803 yards (57.4 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 16 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 44 tackles.

Roquan Smith's 140 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Roquan Smith LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Darnell Mooney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Eddie Goldman DT Finger Questionable Marquise Goodwin WR Foot Questionable Jason Peters OL Ankle Out Jakeem Grant WR Concussion Out Xavier Crawford DB Concussion Out Justin Fields QB Ankle Questionable Andy Dalton QB Left hand Out Khyiris Tonga DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 49ers W 30-23 Home 12/12/2021 Texans W 33-13 Away 12/21/2021 Rams L 20-10 Away 12/26/2021 Bears - Home 1/2/2022 Lions - Home

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Arizona L 33-22 Home 12/12/2021 Green Bay L 45-30 Away 12/20/2021 Minnesota L 17-9 Home 12/26/2021 Seattle - Away 1/2/2022 New York - Home

