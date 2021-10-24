Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (3-3) visit a streaking Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) squad on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

The Buccaneers rack up 32.5 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bears surrender per outing (20.7).

The Buccaneers collect 95.2 more yards per game (426) than the Bears allow per matchup (330.8).

The Buccaneers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

This season the Bears score 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers allow (24).

The Bears rack up 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (335.7).

The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have nine takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has collected 2,064 passing yards (344 per game) while completing 183 of 267 passes (68.5%), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has run for a team-leading 332 yards (55.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 25 passes for 213 yards.

Mike Evans has hauled in 31 catches for 420 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 70 receiving yards per game.

This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.

This season Devin White has totaled 41 tackles, leading his team in tackles.

Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 23 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Bears Impact Players

This season, Justin Fields has recorded 632 passing yards (105.3 per game) while completing 53 of 99 passes (53.5%), with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 102 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 17 yards per game.

David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 309 yards on 69 carries (51.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has been targeted 39 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 306 yards (51 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Khalil Mack has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 18 tackles.

Roquan Smith leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 62 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception over the current campaign.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darnell Mooney WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice J.P. Holtz TE Quad Limited Participation In Practice Tashaun Gipson DB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Allen Robinson II WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Khalil Mack LB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Caleb Johnson LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Akiem Hicks DT Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Jakeem Grant WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Patriots W 19-17 Away 10/10/2021 Dolphins W 45-17 Home 10/14/2021 Eagles W 28-22 Away 10/24/2021 Bears - Home 10/31/2021 Saints - Away 11/14/2021 Washington - Away 11/22/2021 Giants - Home

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Detroit W 24-14 Home 10/10/2021 Las Vegas W 20-9 Away 10/17/2021 Green Bay L 24-14 Home 10/24/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 10/31/2021 San Francisco - Home 11/8/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/21/2021 Baltimore - Home

