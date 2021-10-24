Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bears (3-3) visit a streaking Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) squad on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats
- The Buccaneers rack up 32.5 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bears surrender per outing (20.7).
- The Buccaneers collect 95.2 more yards per game (426) than the Bears allow per matchup (330.8).
- The Buccaneers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
- This season the Bears score 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers allow (24).
- The Bears rack up 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (335.7).
- The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have nine takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has collected 2,064 passing yards (344 per game) while completing 183 of 267 passes (68.5%), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has run for a team-leading 332 yards (55.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 25 passes for 213 yards.
- Mike Evans has hauled in 31 catches for 420 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 70 receiving yards per game.
- This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.
- This season Devin White has totaled 41 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
- Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 23 tackles and three passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
Bears Impact Players
- This season, Justin Fields has recorded 632 passing yards (105.3 per game) while completing 53 of 99 passes (53.5%), with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 102 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 17 yards per game.
- David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 309 yards on 69 carries (51.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- Darnell Mooney has been targeted 39 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 306 yards (51 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Khalil Mack has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 18 tackles.
- Roquan Smith leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 62 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception over the current campaign.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darnell Mooney
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
J.P. Holtz
TE
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Tashaun Gipson
DB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Allen Robinson II
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Khalil Mack
LB
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Caleb Johnson
LB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Akiem Hicks
DT
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jakeem Grant
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Graham
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Patriots
W 19-17
Away
10/10/2021
Dolphins
W 45-17
Home
10/14/2021
Eagles
W 28-22
Away
10/24/2021
Bears
-
Home
10/31/2021
Saints
-
Away
11/14/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/22/2021
Giants
-
Home
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Detroit
W 24-14
Home
10/10/2021
Las Vegas
W 20-9
Away
10/17/2021
Green Bay
L 24-14
Home
10/24/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
10/31/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
11/8/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/21/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
