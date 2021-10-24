Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears (3-3) visit a streaking Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) squad on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

    • The Buccaneers rack up 32.5 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bears surrender per outing (20.7).
    • The Buccaneers collect 95.2 more yards per game (426) than the Bears allow per matchup (330.8).
    • The Buccaneers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
    • This season the Bears score 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers allow (24).
    • The Bears rack up 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (335.7).
    • The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have nine takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has collected 2,064 passing yards (344 per game) while completing 183 of 267 passes (68.5%), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has run for a team-leading 332 yards (55.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 25 passes for 213 yards.
    • Mike Evans has hauled in 31 catches for 420 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 70 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.
    • This season Devin White has totaled 41 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
    • Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 23 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Bears Impact Players

    • This season, Justin Fields has recorded 632 passing yards (105.3 per game) while completing 53 of 99 passes (53.5%), with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 102 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 17 yards per game.
    • David Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 309 yards on 69 carries (51.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has been targeted 39 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 306 yards (51 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Khalil Mack has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 62 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception over the current campaign.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Darnell Mooney

    WR

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    J.P. Holtz

    TE

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tashaun Gipson

    DB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Allen Robinson II

    WR

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Khalil Mack

    LB

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Caleb Johnson

    LB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jakeem Grant

    WR

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jimmy Graham

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Patriots

    W 19-17

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Dolphins

    W 45-17

    Home

    10/14/2021

    Eagles

    W 28-22

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Detroit

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 20-9

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-14

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

