August 28, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bears and Titans square off in each team's final preseason game.
The Chicago Bears wrap up the preseason when they head down to Nashville for their game with the Titans on Saturday. The Bears are looking to have a better performance on defense after giving up 34 first-half points to the Bills last week.

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The other interesting subplot is who will play quarterback for the Bears. Normally the starters do not play in the last preseason game, but the Bears have two quarterbacks they want to make sure do not get hurt. Matt Nagy has said that Andy Dalton will not play, but he is going to start Justin Fields and play him the entire first half. Expect Nick Foles to play the second half of this game. His play in the second half could end up being an audition for another team.

The Titans, on the other hand, know that Ryan Tannehill is going to be their starter all year unless he is injured. He is almost assuredly not going to play in this game along with other starters, especially Derrick Henry. Expect the Titans to get their reserves a lot of time to solidify their roster for the start of the season.

