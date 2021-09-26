September 26, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Justin Fields will make his debut at starting quarterback for the Bears as they take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
Author:

The Bears (1–1) will get their first look at first-round pick Justin Fields as their starting quarterback when they take the field Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns (1–1).

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Fox (WFXP - Erie, PA)

You can live stream the Bears at Browns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Due to a knee injury suffered by Andy Dalton, the Bears will give their rookie quarterback the ball to start the game. Fields has played sparingly this season, completing eight of his 15 pass attempts for 70 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also has scored one rushing touchdown.

The Browns will look for a bit more production from quarterback Baker Mayfield. He has 534 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions so far this year. Running back Nick Chubb rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the team's narrow Week 1 loss to the Chiefs.

Both teams have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the football. This game could come down to which quarterback can move the ball while avoiding turnovers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WFXP - Erie, PA)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
