The Bears head to Detroit to take on the Lions in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

The Bears head to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving for the third time in the last four years. Chicago has won the last two times they have played in Detroit on the holiday and will look to make it three in a row this year.

How to Watch Bears at Lions Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (KPTM-Omaha, NE)

If they can get the win, it would snap the Bears’ current five-game losing streak. Chicago has lost the last two games to the Steelers and Ravens in the last minute and that has head coach Matt Nagy on the hot seat.

On Thursday, they will look to snap that streak and, in turn, keep the Lions from picking up their first win of the year.

Detroit had yet another close loss on Sunday when the Browns beat them 13–10. It was another near-miss for the Lions, as they are now 0-9-1 on the year. They have now lost four games by less than 10 points, two on last-second field goals.

On Thursday, they will try and finally get that elusive win and avenge an earlier season loss to the Bears.

