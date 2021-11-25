Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bears head to Detroit to take on the Lions in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
    Author:

    The Bears head to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving for the third time in the last four years. Chicago has won the last two times they have played in Detroit on the holiday and will look to make it three in a row this year.

    How to Watch Bears at Lions Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox (KPTM-Omaha, NE)

    Live stream the Bears at Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    If they can get the win, it would snap the Bears’ current five-game losing streak. Chicago has lost the last two games to the Steelers and Ravens in the last minute and that has head coach Matt Nagy on the hot seat.

    On Thursday, they will look to snap that streak and, in turn, keep the Lions from picking up their first win of the year. 

    Detroit had yet another close loss on Sunday when the Browns beat them 13–10. It was another near-miss for the Lions, as they are now 0-9-1 on the year. They have now lost four games by less than 10 points, two on last-second field goals.

    On Thursday, they will try and finally get that elusive win and avenge an earlier season loss to the Bears.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KPTM-Omaha, NE)
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. West Ham United

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Midtjylland vs. Braga

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_12762405
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio

    8 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears at Lions

    8 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy