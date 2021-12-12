Bitter rivals battle on 'Sunday Night Football' when the Bears visit the Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, at Lambeau Field.

The Bears head to Green Bay on Sunday night looking for a little revenge after their earlier loss to the Packers this season, in which Aaron Rodgers said he owned them.

How to Watch Bears at Packers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WLIODT-Lima, OH)

Live stream the Bears at Packers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rodgers has had a lot of success against the Bears, but the fans and team did not appreciate the comment. On Sunday, they will look to do something about it as quarterback Justin Fields returns from injury.

Fields has shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback, but Chicago is looking for more consistency.

The Packers will look to extend the Bears' struggles on Sunday as they come off a well-timed bye week.

Green Bay is just 2–2 over its last four as Rodgers has dealt with COVID-19 issues and then a broken toe.

Despite the back-and forth play over their last four games, the Packers are still 9–3 and a game back of the Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC.

They will look to keep pace with the Cardinals and the Buccaneers with a big win over their rivals on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.