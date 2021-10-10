How to Watch Bears vs. Raiders

The Bears head out west looking for their second win in a row when they play the Raiders Sunday afternoon.

Justin Fields' second start for the Bears was much better than his first. After getting sacked nine times by the Browns and doing little on offense, Fields and the Bears scored on their first two possessions against the Lions to go up 14-0 and never looked back.

How to Watch: Bears at Raiders

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WCIA-Champaign-Springfield, IL)

Chicago used the improved offense and an opportunistic defense to take down the Lions and win its second game of the year. The only downside to the game was that the Bears lost starting running back David Montgomery to a knee sprain. Montgomery avoided a major injury, but will still be out 4-5 weeks.

The Raiders host the Bears after losing their first game of the year on Monday 28-14 to the Chargers. Las Vegas' slow starts finally caught up with them, as they trailed Los Angeles 21-0 at halftime and couldn't come back.

Derek Carr would lead them to two touchdowns in the second half to cut the lead to 21-14, but they couldn't get any closer.

The Raiders will look for their fourth win of the year and to stay atop the loaded AFC North. The Bears hope they can pull off the mini upset.

