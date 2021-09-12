How to Watch Bears at Rams

September 12, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.
The Rams, who owned the top defense in the NFL in 2020, host the Bears in the final game of the first Sunday of the season.

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles finished 11th in the NFL in total offensive yards per game last season, averaging 377 total, 251 through the air and 126 on the ground.

This season, veteran quarterback Matt Stafford replaces 2020 starter Jared Goff for the Rams, but he will not have help from running back Cam Akers, who ruptured his Achilles in practice this offseason and will miss the entire year.

The Bears had the 11th best defense in the league last season, but they will have their hands full trying to limit Stafford.

Chicago drafted quarterback Justin Fields with a first-round pick in the NFL draft but will start veteran Andy Dalton, signed in the offseason, in their season opener. Dalton started nine games for the Cowboys last season after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 2,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rams defense allowed just 18.5 points per game to opponents last year. The Bears offense averaged just 23.3 points per game. Chicago will need to find a way to outmaneuver the tough Los Angeles defensive line to succeed in Sunday's season opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

