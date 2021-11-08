The Steelers go for their fourth win in a row when they host the Bears on 'Monday Night Football.'

The Bears head to Pittsburgh for a Monday night clash as they look to snap their three-game losing streak.

Chicago led the 49ers in the fourth quarter last week, but the defense could not stop a San Francisco comeback in the 33–22 loss.

How to Watch Bears at Steelers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The loss dropped the Bears' record to 3–5 and put them four games back of the division-leading Packers. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields had his best game of the year but it wasn't enough to get the Bears the win.

On Monday night, Fields and the Bears will get a national audience as they take on the streaking Steelers.

Pittsburgh has won three in a row, including a gritty 15–10 win against the Browns last week. The Steelers did it without a kicker to finish the game after Chris Boswell suffered a concussion when he received a hard hit on a fake field goal attempt.

They will have Boswell back on the field Monday as they look to extend the Bears' losing streak. They also will aim to win their fourth straight to keep pace with the division-leading Bengals and Ravens.

