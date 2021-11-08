Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Steelers go for their fourth win in a row when they host the Bears on 'Monday Night Football.'
    Author:

    The Bears head to Pittsburgh for a Monday night clash as they look to snap their three-game losing streak.

    Chicago led the 49ers in the fourth quarter last week, but the defense could not stop a San Francisco comeback in the 33–22 loss.

    How to Watch Bears at Steelers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 

    Live stream the Bears at Steelers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped the Bears' record to 3–5 and put them four games back of the division-leading Packers. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields had his best game of the year but it wasn't enough to get the Bears the win.

    On Monday night, Fields and the Bears will get a national audience as they take on the streaking Steelers.

    Pittsburgh has won three in a row, including a gritty 15–10 win against the Browns last week. The Steelers did it without a kicker to finish the game after Chris Boswell suffered a concussion when he received a hard hit on a fake field goal attempt.

    They will have Boswell back on the field Monday as they look to extend the Bears' losing streak. They also will aim to win their fourth straight to keep pace with the division-leading Bengals and Ravens.

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
