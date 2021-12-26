How to Watch Bears at Seahawks

The bottom of the NFC face off, as the Bears travel to Seattle in this matchup against the Seahawks.

Both Chicago and Seattle are virtually out of playoff contention.

The Bears are 4-10 and the No. 3 team in the NFC North behind the Vikings and the Packers. They are tied for the second worst record in the entire conference.

The Seahawks are the No. 4 team in the NFC West with a 5-9 record. They lost last week to the Rams, 20-10. The team's defense is the main culprit for its losing record.

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Seattle ranks No. 32 in time of possession per game. It also ranks second to last at No. 31 in yards allowed per game. However, the Seahawks don't give up many points, ranking fourth in points allowed per game.

Chicago's passing offense has got to improve. It ranks last in the league in passing yards per game. Its defense has probably helped it win or at least keep games close. It ranks No. 9 in yards given up per game and No. 4 in passing yards given up per game.

