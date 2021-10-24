    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bucs look for their fourth win in a row when they host the Bears on Sunday afternoon.
    The Bears head south to Tampa after dropping a close 24-14 game to the rival Packers last week. 

    Chicago narrowed the lead to 17-14 midway through the fourth quarter but couldn't get the stop it needed, and Green Bay was able to put the game away.

    How to Watch Bears at Buccaneers:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WGFL - Gainesville, FL)

    Live stream the Bears at Buccaneers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sunday, the Bears look to bounce back and beat the Buccaneers for the second consecutive season. Last year the Bears took down Tampa 20-19 when Tom Brady famously forgot what down it was at the end of the game. It was the biggest win of the year for the Bears.

    The Bucs were just starting to get into form last year when they played the Bears and hadn't really started playing great football. They haven't had that problem so far this year, as they have raced out to a 5-1 start.

    Sunday, they will look to take advantage of a bad Bears offensive line and pressure rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Bucs' defensive front is very good, and they have a definite advantage. If they can hound Fields, they should be able to come home with an easy win.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WGFL - Gainesville, FL)
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
