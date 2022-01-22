How to Watch Bengals at Titans

Skip to main content

How to Watch AFC Divisional Round: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bengals head to Tennessee for the AFC Divisional Round coming off their first playoff win in 31 years

The Bengals escaped the Raiders last week 23-16 to win their first playoff game since they beat the Houston Oilers in 1990. They would lose the next week to the Raiders and hadn't won since.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a long time since Bengals fans have had this experience and Sunday Cincinnati goes for its first AFC Championship appearance since 1988 when it beat the Bills only to lose to the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

In the Bengals way is the Titans who finished with the best record in the AFC. 

Tennessee won the AFC South and captured the number one seed and did it without Derrick Henry for almost half the season. Henry is expected to be back for this game and will give the Titans offense a huge boost.

The Titans have been solid all year by running the ball and getting great defense and will look to do it again against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Bengals have been playing great football and come in with a ton of confidence, but it will be tough to head into Tennessee and get a win.

This should be a great game and a great way to start the divisional round weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

AFC Divisional Round: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
