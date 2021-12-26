How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) host a struggling Baltimore Ravens (8-6) team on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Ravens have lost three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bengals
-7.5
43
Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats
- The Bengals rack up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens allow (22.5).
- The Bengals average 350.9 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 351.1 the Ravens give up per outing.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- The Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals allow (21.6).
- The Ravens rack up 385.6 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 345.7 the Bengals give up.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (18) this season.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has thrown for 3,640 yards while connecting on 68.7% of his passes (299-for-435), with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (260.0 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has taken 262 carries for a team-high 1,094 rushing yards (78.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 61 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 1,038 receiving yards (74.1 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has 13.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injuries: Jordan Evans: Out (Hamstring), Tyler Boyd: Out (Concussion), Logan Wilson: Out (Ankle), B.J. Finney: Out (Abdomen)
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (205.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 133 carries for 767 yards and two touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has been targeted 122 times and has 85 catches, leading his team with 1,062 yards (75.9 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Tyus Bowser has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 6.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Patrick Queen's 83 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 51 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injuries: Dez Bryant: Questionable (Thigh), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), Tyre Phillips: Questionable (Concussion), Pernell McPhee: Questionable (Knee), Jimmy Smith: Out (Ribs), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Marquise Brown: Questionable (Knee), Marcus Peters: Questionable (Calf), Patrick Ricard: Questionable (Knee), Matt Skura: Questionable (Back), Kristian Welch: Questionable (Foot)
Regional restrictions apply.