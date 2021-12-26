Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) host a struggling Baltimore Ravens (8-6) team on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Ravens have lost three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -7.5 43

Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats

The Bengals rack up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens allow (22.5).

The Bengals average 350.9 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 351.1 the Ravens give up per outing.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.

The Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals allow (21.6).

The Ravens rack up 385.6 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 345.7 the Bengals give up.

The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has thrown for 3,640 yards while connecting on 68.7% of his passes (299-for-435), with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (260.0 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has taken 262 carries for a team-high 1,094 rushing yards (78.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 61 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 1,038 receiving yards (74.1 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has 13.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injuries: Jordan Evans: Out (Hamstring), Tyler Boyd: Out (Concussion), Logan Wilson: Out (Ankle), B.J. Finney: Out (Abdomen)

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (205.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 133 carries for 767 yards and two touchdowns.

Mark Andrews has been targeted 122 times and has 85 catches, leading his team with 1,062 yards (75.9 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Tyus Bowser has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 6.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

Patrick Queen's 83 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 51 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injuries: Dez Bryant: Questionable (Thigh), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), Tyre Phillips: Questionable (Concussion), Pernell McPhee: Questionable (Knee), Jimmy Smith: Out (Ribs), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Marquise Brown: Questionable (Knee), Marcus Peters: Questionable (Calf), Patrick Ricard: Questionable (Knee), Matt Skura: Questionable (Back), Kristian Welch: Questionable (Foot)

