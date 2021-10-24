Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) enter a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore and Cincinnati Stats

The Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals give up (18.5).

The Ravens average 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per outing (331).

The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

This season the Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens give up (20.5).

The Bengals rack up 344.5 yards per game, only 14.8 fewer than the 359.3 the Ravens allow.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has 1,686 passing yards (281 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage (131-for-194) while tossing nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 392 rushing yards on 64 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 65.3 yards per game.

Marquise Brown has hauled in 32 catches for 486 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 81 receiving yards per game.

Jayson Oweh has three sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 13 tackles.

Patrick Queen's 36 tackles, three TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 30 tackles and five passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Queen LB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Tavon Young CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Sammy Watkins WR Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Smith CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Latavius Murray RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Houston OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bradley Bozeman OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

This season, Joe Burrow has collected 1,540 passing yards (256.7 per game) while completing 123 of 174 passes (70.7%), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 480 rushing yards (80 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Ja'Marr Chase has 27 receptions and leads the team with 553 yards (92.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 12 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 52 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trey Hendrickson DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Clark Harris LS Knee Limited Participation In Practice Chris Evans RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jackson Carman OG Not-injury related Limited Participation In Practice Ricardo Allen S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Josh Tupou DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Hopkins C Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jalen Davis CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Broncos W 23-7 Away 10/11/2021 Colts W 31-25 Home 10/17/2021 Chargers W 34-6 Home 10/24/2021 Bengals - Home 11/7/2021 Vikings - Home 11/11/2021 Dolphins - Away 11/21/2021 Bears - Away

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/30/2021 Jacksonville W 24-21 Home 10/10/2021 Green Bay L 25-22 Home 10/17/2021 Detroit W 34-11 Away 10/24/2021 Baltimore - Away 10/31/2021 New York - Away 11/7/2021 Cleveland - Home 11/21/2021 Las Vegas - Away

