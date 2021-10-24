How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) enter a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Baltimore and Cincinnati Stats
- The Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals give up (18.5).
- The Ravens average 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per outing (331).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
- This season the Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens give up (20.5).
- The Bengals rack up 344.5 yards per game, only 14.8 fewer than the 359.3 the Ravens allow.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has 1,686 passing yards (281 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage (131-for-194) while tossing nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 392 rushing yards on 64 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 65.3 yards per game.
- Marquise Brown has hauled in 32 catches for 486 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 81 receiving yards per game.
- Jayson Oweh has three sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 13 tackles.
- Patrick Queen's 36 tackles, three TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 30 tackles and five passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Patrick Queen
LB
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Tavon Young
CB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Sammy Watkins
WR
Thigh
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Smith
CB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Latavius Murray
RB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Houston
OLB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bradley Bozeman
OL
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bengals Impact Players
- This season, Joe Burrow has collected 1,540 passing yards (256.7 per game) while completing 123 of 174 passes (70.7%), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 480 rushing yards (80 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Ja'Marr Chase has 27 receptions and leads the team with 553 yards (92.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 12 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 52 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trey Hendrickson
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Clark Harris
LS
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Evans
RB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Jackson Carman
OG
Not-injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Ricardo Allen
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Tupou
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trey Hopkins
C
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jalen Davis
CB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Broncos
W 23-7
Away
10/11/2021
Colts
W 31-25
Home
10/17/2021
Chargers
W 34-6
Home
10/24/2021
Bengals
-
Home
11/7/2021
Vikings
-
Home
11/11/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
11/21/2021
Bears
-
Away
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/30/2021
Jacksonville
W 24-21
Home
10/10/2021
Green Bay
L 25-22
Home
10/17/2021
Detroit
W 34-11
Away
10/24/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
10/31/2021
New York
-
Away
11/7/2021
Cleveland
-
Home
11/21/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
