    October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) enter a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

    Baltimore and Cincinnati Stats

    • The Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals give up (18.5).
    • The Ravens average 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per outing (331).
    • The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
    • This season the Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens give up (20.5).
    • The Bengals rack up 344.5 yards per game, only 14.8 fewer than the 359.3 the Ravens allow.
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson has 1,686 passing yards (281 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage (131-for-194) while tossing nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 392 rushing yards on 64 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 65.3 yards per game.
    • Marquise Brown has hauled in 32 catches for 486 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 81 receiving yards per game.
    • Jayson Oweh has three sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen's 36 tackles, three TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 30 tackles and five passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Patrick Queen

    LB

    Thigh

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tavon Young

    CB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Sammy Watkins

    WR

    Thigh

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Alejandro Villanueva

    OT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jimmy Smith

    CB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Latavius Murray

    RB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Justin Houston

    OLB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bradley Bozeman

    OL

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bengals Impact Players

    • This season, Joe Burrow has collected 1,540 passing yards (256.7 per game) while completing 123 of 174 passes (70.7%), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 480 rushing yards (80 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Ja'Marr Chase has 27 receptions and leads the team with 553 yards (92.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 52 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Trey Hendrickson

    DE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Clark Harris

    LS

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chris Evans

    RB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jackson Carman

    OG

    Not-injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ricardo Allen

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Josh Tupou

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jalen Davis

    CB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Broncos

    W 23-7

    Away

    10/11/2021

    Colts

    W 31-25

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Chargers

    W 34-6

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/30/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 24-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Green Bay

    L 25-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Detroit

    W 34-11

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    What's on TV
